Registration open for new eSports Program competitions

The eSports Córdoba Program defined the calendar of activities that will make up the first part of the 2023 grid. The purpose is to continue the development of electronic sports in the province and, at the same time, promote new skills in children and young people through of video games.

Registration is now open for the competitions that, like the previous year, summons gamers throughout the province, with free registration on the platform https://esportscordoba.ar/.

During the month of March, the second Cordobesa Cup of Electronic Footballa new Intercollegiate League Minecraft, the tournament League of Legends and will start the first edition of the Women’s Tournament Valorant.

Among the novelties for this 2023, it was announced that the Electronic Football Cup will be open to clubs from the provinces that make up the Central Region (Santa Fe and Entre Ríos). In addition, the LoL Tournament will have two categories, where professional and amateur teams will be divided.

The finals of all these competitions will take place in April, in a mega eSports event where other novelties and attractions will be added.

It should be remembered that the eSports Córdoba Program is a joint initiative of the Ministry of Science and Technology, the Ministry of Education, the Córdoba Sports Agency and the Córdoba Joven Agency; in addition to the Association of Video Game Developers of Argentina (ADVA), the Cordovan Association of Electronic and Electromechanical Sports (ACDEE) and private companies, to which is added the support of the Federal Investment Council (CFI).

The skills

2nd edition of the Cordobesa Cup of Electronic Football.

Online phase: March

Final phases: April 15

Participants: Sports clubs, schools and electronic clubs in the province of Córdoba

Novelty: Sports clubs of the Central Region

2nd Edition Minecraft Intercollegiate League

Online phase: March

Final phases: April 15

Participants: Schools from all over the Province of Córdoba

2nd Edition LoL Provincial Tournament

Online phase: March

Final phases: April 15

Participants: Armed teams from the Province of Córdoba and gamers without teams.

Novelty: The tournament will be divided into professional and amateur categories.

1st Edition of the Valorant Women’s Tournament

Online phase: March

Final phases: April 15

Participants: Teams made up of women and girls over the age of 14 from all over the country.

