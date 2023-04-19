Registrations for the Valorant del Polo TIC Gamer tournament are open

The competition will be on April 29 and 30, it is free and calls for missionary gamers to test their skills in Valorant. The winners will get important prizes.

Polo TIC Gamer returned with the Polo Amateur Series and opened registrations for the Valorant tournament, Riot Games’ game with character-based tactical shooters. The competition will be on April 29 and 30, with virtual modality and team participation.

It is a requirement to be a missionary, be 14 years old or older, have a Riot ID and a Battlefy account. Those who do not have a team can find partners on the Discord server of the Polo TIC Gamer.

Registration is open at the following link shorturl.at/fMZ47, they are free and call for boys and girls from all over the province of Misiones.

“The Polo Amateur Series tournament offers young missionaries a space to demonstrate their skills in E-sports and, in addition, it is an instance that allows us to be in contact with players with potential for a professional career,” said Carlos Lucero, general coordinator of the Misiones TIC Pole.

The contest will start both days at 4:00 p.m., it will be online through the Battlefy platform and it will have important prizes for the winners. For more information or inquiries, those interested can contact Instagram /poloticgamer or through Discord.

How much money do eSports move?

The eSports Earnings portal, dedicated to collecting industry data, reveals which are the games that move the most money in the electronic sports arenas with their tournaments.

This website has prepared a top 100 games that pay the most money. Here we tell you the first three. You can visit esportsearnings.com to see the complete list.

So much is the interest generated by these games that several advertisers put their money and their efforts to support this industry to position their products and services. Even several members of the gamer community around these video games contribute with money. This moves millions of dollars to support this genre of digital entertainment.

1. DOTA 2

Dota 2 is a real-time strategy and action game developed and published by Valve Corporation. It is a standalone sequel to the WarCraft III custom map Defense of the Ancients: All-Stars (DotA: All-stars for short, or just DotA). According to data collected between 2011 and 2022, this video game delivered USD 280,875,333 in 1,621 tournaments.

2. COUNTER STRIKE: GLOBAL OFFENSIVE

Counter-Strike: Global Offensive (abbreviated as CS:GO) is a first-person tactical shooter developed by Valve Corporation and Hidden Path Entertainment, who also maintained Counter-Strike: Source after its release. It is the fourth game in the main Counter-Strike franchise. He has delivered USD 132,784,312 in 6,159 tournaments, data collected between 2011 and 2022.

3. FORTNITE

Fortnite is an online Third Person Shooter in Battle Royale mode, developed by Epic Games and People Can Fly. Originally this game was born as Fortnite: Save the World, a cooperative game in which four players worked together to achieve a common goal with various missions. He dished out $111,339,316 in 750 tournaments, based on data collected between 2018 and 2022.