Rehabilitation: how an interdisciplinary and individual approach helps patients’ well-being

Celebrated every 23 March world rehabilitation dayin orther to Make aware People were told about its importance. According to data provided by the World Health Organization (WHO) in 2023, it is estimated that 2.4 billion people have health conditions for which rehabilitation could be beneficial.

WHO defines rehabilitation as Set of interventions aimed at optimizing functioning and reducing disability In people with health conditions interacting with their environment.

In this sense, the international organization takes the initiative “Rehabilitation 2030”Through which it highlights the importance of strengthening health systems globally with the aim of providing better rehabilitation services, and highlights that this is a Essential and vital health care.

“Rehabilitation offers various benefits because it can be achieved Reduce the effects of various health conditionsis helping to facilitate recovery and favor adaptation to the context and activities, provide supports It is necessary to achieve the best possible result,” the lawyer said. adriana fiorinoDeputy Operational Director of Interdisciplinary Programs at INECO.

In line with this, the professional said: “Carrying out the rehabilitation process gives patients many tools, because it encourages them autonomy and participation in the activities inherent in different professional roles, through ways that accommodate their needs.

For this reason, it is necessary to have rehabilitation plans personalized And treatments are designed to suit the characteristics of each patient and their environment, focusing on the specific case to be treated. In addition, it is important to be able Help From the person’s closest circle, so that they can support them in this process, and from society in general, which should provide opportunities for inclusion and coexistence.

Rehabilitation can happen at any time in life and covers a variety of areas, involving a variety of health professionals, including: Neurologist, Psychiatrist, Occupational and Recreational Therapist, Speech Therapist, Kinesiologist, Music Therapist, Neuropsychologist, Psychiatrist, among others. Therefore, these are usually carried out Interdisciplinary and comprehensive treatment,

“At the same time, adequate rehabilitation at different stages of life contributes to promoting healthy aging, Also, in case of any decline or compromise in skills, rehabilitation seeks to improve the quality of life and promote the autonomy of patients through various stimulation activities,” said Ms. Fiorino.

In line with this, INECO has the program “Ineco House”targeted at people over 60 years old who require care because of their health condition, which provides them with care and treatment in the context of their home, which aims to provide them home care and present your stand welfare, Furthermore, it is a means of support for their families and caregivers.

“In this way, a diagnostic plan is created and, based on that, the patient’s needs are evaluated and an interdisciplinary action plan is proposed that involves the participation of different sectors,” he explained. laura martinez kuhnGraduate in Occupational Therapy from INECO and Coordinator of the INECO CASA Program.