Rekkles: “I was worried for most of the off-season”

This spring season one of the most successful clubs in Europe has managed to redeem itself from the worst result in its history, at least in the short term. Fnatic has qualified for the group stage of the spring season of the League of Legends EMEA Championship (LEC) after placing ninth in the winter season. The winter season forced the black&orange to make two changes to your starting template. The players were not sure of their continuity, something that even affected Martin Larsson”Rekkles«, who was not clear about his chances of continuing in the starting five.

The Fnatic shooter has revealed in the latest episode of Euphoria, the official podcast of the LEC, how was their last preseason. In an interview with Henk Reijenga «Advent» Hosted by the narrator Daniel Drakos, the shooter has stated that his continuity was not assured. «I was worried during most of the off-season (…) It wasn’t until they told me I was in the team that I believed it. There were rumors behind the scenes that Upset was coming back and rumors that I was the one to play, but I was never certain.“Said the Swede.

At all times the uncertainty in the starting five of Fnatic was marked by the ninth position of the winter season. «The time between seasons was hard, of course. It may not have been the best to come back charged with energy for the next divided, but it was just because of how it all developed. We had and I had a very bad season“, explained the shooter. Finally, the club decided to keep Rekkles and accompany him with Advienne, of whom he has expressed that his figure was necessary since, beyond the technical aspect, he plays the role of ‘father’ within the team.

The consequences of being a year away from the LEC

Rekkles’ return to Fnatic was not only marked by being back with the black&orange, also in the highest European competition. In the last chapter of Euphoria The shooter has also expressed that returning to the LEC from the European regional leagues required effort. «Go back to the LEC and that level of scrims forced me to relearn after being away for a year, especially after a long off season«, has voiced the ADC. Beyond the level of play, the Swede was also affected by being inactive since August.

«When I came back to Fnatic it was a reality check to get back to that level. for four months without scrims, I built many bad habits that did not allow me to perform individually. I think I’m in a better place right now and I’m having better matches both on stage and in the scrims. But I still have a long way to go«, has developed Rekkles. Finally, the shooter reflected on the turns that his career has taken when he went from competing with the world elite to having to ‘repair’ practically from scratch.

