Relationship rumors with Zayn Malik not true: Selena Gomez gives an update on her love life

The rumors of Selena Gomez having a relationship with former One Direction member Zayn Malik are not true. This can be gauged from a video posted by Gomez on Tiktok.

The rumors first surfaced in March. Gomez and Malik were reportedly spotted kissing during a romantic dinner in New York. At least that’s what one witness from the British tabloid newspaper claimed. Sun, In addition, some fans noticed that Malik suddenly started following Gomez’s Instagram account, even though she only follows 17 people on Instagram.

Both Gomez and Malik are close friends with American pop star Taylor Swift. Gomez, who used to be in a relationship with Justin Bieber, is also a close acquaintance of top model Gigi Hadid, who has a past with Malik. Hadid and Malik also have a child together.

Selena Gomez has now put an end to the rumors surrounding her love life with a hilarious TikTok video. In the video, she attends a football match and can be seen casually shouting to the players that she is the only one. “I’m not the easiest, but I’ll love you dearly,” she jokes.