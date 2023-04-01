Releases of movies and series on streamings in April 2023 – CLAUDIA

April is busy on streams! Earlier this month, the disney+ features an intense interview with Jeremy Renner, who talks for the first time about the accident that nearly killed him earlier this year. At the teaserextremely sensitive, the Marvel star recalls the pain he felt at the time and reveals details about his dramatic recovery.

Already on the 13th, Netflix launches what appears to be one of the most controversial series of the year: obsessive desire. The erotic thriller will follow the devastating consequences of a love triangle between a father and his son’s wife.

Plus, true-crime lovers have plenty of reason to look forward to“Love & Death, new HBO Max miniseries starring Elizabeth Olsen. Were you curious? Then check out the main releases of films and series Streaming in April:

A Story of Horror, Survival and Triumph (Disney+)

After suffering an accident that almost took his life, Jeremy Renner gives his first interview about the event. Leading the conversation is renowned journalist Diane Sawyer, who will explore the physical and psychological details of the tragic incident.

Release date of: 07/04

obsessive desire – Season 1 (Netflix)

The adaptation of the novel damageby Josephine Hart, will explore a controversial love triangle between a father and his son’s wife.

Release date of: 04/13

The Wonderful Mrs. Maisel – Season 5 (Amazon Prime Video)

In the fifth and final season of The Wonderful Mrs. MaiselEmmy-winning series, Midge (Rachel Brosnahan) needs to regain her reputation in order to return to the top of the stand-up world.

Release date of: 04/14

The Last Thing He Told Me – Limited series (Apple TV+)

Starring Jennifer Garner, the limited series is based on a New York Times bestselling novel by Laura Dave. In it, a woman needs to build a relationship with her teenage stepdaughter to solve her husband’s disappearance.

Release date of: 04/14

barry – Season 4 (HBO Max)

the last season of barry opens at the end of the month. By all indications, the final episodes will show the consequences of Cousineau’s actions and Barry’s arrest. In addition, the producers promise a big shocking twist. What will happen?

Release date of: 04/16

Tourist Guide to Love (Netflix)

This one is for romantic comedy lovers! Netflix’s new bet for the genre follows a travel agent who, during a trip to Vietnam, meets a tour guide who makes her see life in an unusual way. Cute, huh?

Release date of: 04/21

Ghosted – No Answer (Apple TV+)

Packed with action, romance and adventure, Ghosted features Chris Evans (captain America) It is Ana de Armas (blonde) in one of the key Apple TV+ launches in 2023.

Release date of: 04/21

close (MUBI)

This year’s Oscar nominee close revolves around Leo and Remi, two best friends whose unbreakable bond is dramatically disrupted. Prepare the tissues!

Release date of: 04/21

Love & Death – Season 1 (HBO Max)

Starred by Elizabeth Olsen (Wandavision), the miniseries, based on a true crime, talks about Candy Montgomery, who brutally murdered her ex-husband’s wife in 1980.

Release date of: 04/27

citadel – Season 1 (Amazon Prime Video)

citadel is a thriller about a global spy agency that has been brought down by agents of Manticore, an influential syndicate involved with the shadow world. Mysterious, eh?