Relegated KV Oostende will resume training on Monday with thirty players but without the head coach (Oostende)

Stijn Vreven is apparently listed as KV Oostende’s new coach, but the coastal club is waiting for an agreement from the American owner. Pending the appointment of T1, training sessions were led by Kurt Batelli (head coach U21), Michiel Jonkheier (head coach U18; former player of KV Oostende and KV Kortrijk), Kornel Dessinck (physician A-core), Charles Thieren goes. and Stéphane Thieren (Goalkeeper Coach U21/Youth) and Guy Vallées (Physical Coach U21). Youth sporting manager Nils Vanneste is caretaker sporting manager following the departure of Frenchman Gauthier Ganaya.

KV Oostende is expecting 29 players in the first training. Four of them are from the U21 squad, one from the U18 squad. Richmond Badu, Jordi Schelfhout, Leandro Vetters (U21) and Lars van Paries (U18) are the four goalkeepers. Zech Medley, Anton Tanghe, Manuel Osifo, Thomas Basila, Matej Rodin (until Tuesday) and Siebe Wylin make up the half-dozen defenders. There will also be fourteen midfielders: Alphonse Amade, Vincent Cozziello, Maxime D’Arpino, Sieben Devel, Theo Niedica, Robbie D’Hasse, Kenny Rocha, Alessandro Albanese, Nick Batzner, Tatsuhiro Sakamoto, Yorit Hansen (U21), Hugo DeVestel (U21). . U21), Anas Hummas (U21) and Belgian tester Jean-Pierre Longonda. Six attackers have also been invited: Mohamed Berthe, David Atanga, Ivan Durdov, Andy Musayev, Dapo Mebude and Andrew Jung.

Striker Thierry Ambrose is still active with Guadeloupe and will join at a later date. Attacker Thomas Robinett played longer with AS Nancy, which had been relegated to the fourth division, and also had an extra week off. Matej Rodin will join on Tuesday. Fanos Katelaris is close to an outgoing transfer to the Cypriot club and is not participating. Basila (Nancy), Jung (Quevili), Albanese and Koziello (Wirton) return from their loan spells.

without fourteen familiar faces

From this week fourteen familiar faces in green-red-yellow attire can no longer be seen. Guillaume Hubert, Brecht Capone (retired from football), Evangelos Patoulidis, Indy Boonen, Cameron McGeehan and Preben Stiers are out of contract. Dillon Phillips (Cardiff), Mateo Barak (Kirila Sovetov Samara), Osage Urhogide (Celtic Glasgow), Pierre Dvomoh (Antwerp), Kelvin Arasse (Karlsruhe) and Fraser Hornby (Reims) had their leases terminated. The New York Red Bulls still rent Kyle Duncan and have an option to purchase. Mkhitary Gueye has been loaned to Zaragoza, which is owned by Inter Miami. The rental agreement includes a compulsory purchase option.