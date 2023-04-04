Remember Crab Rave, the “song of the summer” of 2018? Well, I already have its official video game and I bring you gameplay

Crab Champions it is more than recommended roguelike about — I cannot say this without rethinking my professional trajectory — a crab with guns. How could it be otherwise, it went on sale on April Fool’s Day; and with the amount of shovelware one finds on Steam, I don’t blame you if you’ve assumed it has zero playable value. Or, more likely, you didn’t even know it existed. In any case, after having seen it in action a couple of times on Twitter, I found it successful, and I bought it as soon as I saw it available.

As the headline anticipates, I come to talk to you about the game in question because I liked it a lot. And it’s not that my life has exactly changed, even less if we take into account that it has arrived in the format of early access with endless to-dos on the blackboard. You can take a look at the roadmap below if you are interested in seeing how the program will evolve. But I have not come here to talk to you about the updates, no; I want you to see the game in action, because it has a gameplay tasty put it in some way.

I recorded the video above on easy difficulty, not because it’s a filthy casual but because I prefer not to have you looking at the same screen for too long (you’re welcome) but you see that we are talking about something quite typical in terms of progression: You choose what kind of challenge you want to do next based on the suggested reward for each one, and at the end you open a chest containing three random items. In the end, you build It is defined by those improvements that you carry in your inventory, so you have to choose well which gaps you want to fill.

Someone on Steam reviews (which, by the way, is 98% positive) compared Crab Champions to Risk of Rain 2, at least in terms of dynamics. I more or less agree with that because in both cases you grow by inflating your basic skills and attributes to infinity, but make no mistake, here is the power fantasy it’s more of a supporting role and what really matters is sliding across the ground as you throw grenades and shoot in increasingly random and unpredictable ways.





Beyond its memetic proposal, the truth is that it is really fun to play

The truth is that I really liked Crab Champions and for less than 10 euros —like all recent releases, it enjoys a small discount— I don’t see it as a bad buy at all. Oh, by the way, it’s an official Noisestorm game. You know, the artist behind that “song of the summer” 2018, Crab Rave. And even so, with the multiple layers of meme that this has, the truth is that out of all the jokes it makes me fun and recommended itself.

Crab Champions Roadmap

