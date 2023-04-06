remember other Marvel productions with the heroes

Are you ready? “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3″ premieres on May 4th in theaters all over Brazil! In the third film from the beloved group of misfits, they seek to settle down in Nowhere. However, it’s not long before their lives are upended by echoes of Rocket’s turbulent past.



As Peter Quill (Chris Pratt) still reels from the loss of Gamora (Zoe Saldaña), he assembles his team on a perilous task to save their friend – a mission that, if not successfully completed, could very well lead to an end. of the Guardians as we know them.

The new movie from Marvel seeks to complete the trajectory of some of the heroes of the franchise. Since the release of the first film by this powerful team in 2014, audiences have managed to connect and fall in love with characters who are very different from each other. Remember below all the productions that feature the characters of “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3″:

Guardians of the Galaxy (2014)

In an action-packed epic space adventure, this film expands the Marvel Cinematic Universe into the cosmos. Space adventurer Peter Quill (Chris Pratt) falls prey to bounty hunters after he steals the orb from a treacherous villain, Ronan. To escape danger, he makes an alliance with a group of four extraterrestrials. When Quill discovers that the stolen sphere has a power capable of changing the course of the universe, he and his group must protect the object to save the future of the galaxy.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 (2017)

The Guardians must fight to keep their newfound family together while uncovering the mysteries of Peter Quill’s true father. Old enemies and familiar characters from the comics will come to the aid of our heroes.

Avengers: Infinity War (2018)

Thanos (Josh Brolin) finally arrives on Earth, willing to gather the Infinity Stones. To face it, the Avengers need to join forces with the Guardians of the Galaxy, while dealing with disagreements between some of its members.

Avengers: Endgame (2019)

In the epic finale of the Infinity Saga, the Avengers face off against Thanos. When devastating events wipe out half the world’s population and divide its ranks, the rest of the heroes, including Rocket (Bradley Cooper) and Nebolosa (Karen Gillian), struggle to advance. They must unite to restore order and harmony to the universe and bring back their loved ones. By the end of the movie, the rest of the Guardians of the Galaxy are also important players in this great battle.

Thor: Love and Thunder (2022)

In “Thor: Love and Thunder”, the God of Thunder (Chris Hemsworth) teams up with Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), Korg (Taika Waititi) and his ex-girlfriend Jane Foster (Natalie Portman), who became the Mighty Thor, to face a galactic assassin known as Gorr ( Christian Bale), the Butcher of the Gods. At the beginning of the film, Thor ends a long journey with the Guardians of the Galaxy.

I Am Groot: Short Films (2022)

The series of shorts released in 2022 follows the events of “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 1”, in which Baby Groot is finally ready to try to take his first steps out of his vase, learning that you must walk before you can run. The production has 5 exclusive episodes of disney+.

Guardians of the Galaxy: Holiday Special (2022)

On a mission to make Quill’s Christmas one to remember, the Guardians head to Earth in search of the perfect gift, renowned actor Kevin Bacon. The Guardians of the Galaxy holiday special was also directed by James Gunn and released in late 2022.