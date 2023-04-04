remember other performers diagnosed with ADHD



British singer and actress Lily Allen has revealed that she has been diagnosed with adult ADHD. Attention deficit hyperactivity disorder is a type of disorder characterized by traits such as inattention and impulsivity.

The 37-year-old artist said that she even suspected the diagnosis and has taken steps to take care of herself. “I had to get completely off social media because once I look at it, it can take hours out of my day,” she said, according to The Guardian.

Like Lily, several celebrities have already reported suffering from the condition, from foreigners like Justin Timberlake to Brazilians like Fiuk. Remember some:

Sabrina Sato

The presenter has already spoken a few times about the disorder and the hyperfocus she developed. She says she takes care of herself with therapy.

Suzana Alves

Now 44 years old, the former Tiazinha was recently diagnosed. She recalls that she was always hyperactive and impulsive, with no control over time or her actions.

fiuk

Diagnosed as a teenager, the actor spoke about the subject in a series of Fantástico. He says he even forgets what he ate for lunch hours before, such was the dispersion in his mind.

Will Smith

The star told Rolling Stone in 2016 that since he was a child he suffered from signs of inattention and restlessness.

Britney Spears

In 2012, news broke that the then 30-year-old pop princess was diagnosed with ADHD. At the same time, she had to leave the group of judges of the reality “X Factor”.

Justin Timberlake

As he reported to Collider, the singer and actor suffers from ADHD and also from OCD (Obsessive Compulsive Disorder).

ADHD symptoms

The disorder usually triggers different symptoms in children, adolescents and adults. According to the Ministry of Health, the first groups have a condition marked by agitation, restlessness, difficulty in keeping an eye on long activities or activities that do not interest them.

They also tend to forget things frequently and it is common to present academic performance below the capacity.

Adults also register inattention and hyperactivity, but to a lesser extent. According to MS, they will find it difficult to organize and plan day-to-day activities, set priorities and deal with many demands at the same time.

