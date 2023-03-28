Remember? Selena Gomez and Zayn Malik may be living a new romance

Singers Selena Gomez and Zayn Malik would have had an affair in the past and are being pointed out as a new couple

According to the international press, the singer and actress Selena Gomez (30) and the singer Zayn Malik (30) would be remembering! According to the North American tabloid Page Six, the two would have lived a romance in the past and now they would be giving a second chance, being appointed as a new couple.

At the time when the couple happened for the first time, the singer Taylor Swift (33) and Harry Styles (29) were dating. Netizens believe that it may have actually happened, as Zayn was part of One Direction with his friend, while Taylor is very close to Selena.

All this happened in mid-October 2012 and were photographed by paparazzi in December of the same year. However, they ended up breaking up a month later. At the time, Selena and Zayn reportedly got involved. A source revealed that the new romance is not shocking. “It doesn’t surprise me that they are potentially together (today)”said.

Rumors of the current romance began after a receptionist at a restaurant in Soho, in New York City, in the United States of America, which is quite frequented by celebrities, set fire to the internet by revealing that she witnessed the two kissing while they were in the place in early March.

Klarissa Garciaa friend of that receptionist, even made a video on TikTok about the supposed meeting of the singers and talked to Page Six. “Nobody noticed them (in the restaurant). It was quite public, but… nobody really cares about famous people in New York.”, revealed. The international press even added that the two were really not bothering to hide the possible relationship, kissing openly.

Something that added fuel to the fire of Internet users who love to make fan fiction was that Zayn started following Selena on Instagram, and he only follows 18 people. The singer has a daughter, Khai, from his relationship with Gigi Hadid.