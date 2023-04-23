Remember the career and moments of the birthday girl Ludmilla

This Monday (24), the singer Ludmilla turns 28, high on the music charts for about a decade.
The anniversary will be commemorated with a gift for the public. Last Friday (21), she revealed that a song of hers will be on the soundtrack of the movie “Fast & Furious 10”, which hits theaters on May 18.
“I recorded a song from the film with incredible people and there’s even more news… A part of the secret. It doesn’t end there!”, commented Ludmilla, on Instagram.
Ludmilla was born in Duque de Caxias, in Baixada Fluminense. She started singing at age 8, but pagode, unlike funk, her current musical genre.
She began to be very successful in 2012 with the hits “Te Ensinei Certin”, “Sem Querer” and “Today”. Also that year, Ludmilla became very popular thanks to a video singing “Fala Mal de Mim”, on Youtube.
At the time, she still used the nickname MC Beyoncé, due to her resemblance to the American singer (photo). She has also done some odd jobs as an actress.
With this nickname, Ludmilla began to perform on television programs. In July 2013, she released a video stating that she had a fight with her manager and that was why she was abandoning her career.
Hours later, however, she stated that she would return, but using her baptismal name, as the name MC Beyoncé “belonged” to her former manager. Despite all this, today they have a good relationship.
Months later, with a new manager and a new record label, she began to perform under the nickname MC Ludmilla. Afterwards, she cut the MC. According to her, the market is prejudiced against “MCs”.
2014 was a very important year in her career. That year, she released “Sem Quer”, her second big hit, which scared off a possible negative “one-note artist” label. Later that year, she released her first CD, “Today”.
Since then, Ludmilla has not stopped and released hits such as “Te Ensinei Certin” (2014), “24 hours a day” (2014), “I don’t want more” (2014), “Today” (2014), “Garota Recalcada” (2014) and “Cheguei” (2016).
Ludmilla also has “Din Din Din” (2018), “A silly was me” (2019), “Verdinha” (2019), “Apê 1001” (2021), “Café da Manhã” (2021), “Socadona” ( 2021), “It’s not out of malice”, “Signs of fire” (2022), “Meu Desapego” (2022) and “Tropa da Lud” (2022), among others.
Since 2020, Ludmilla has been known as “Rainha da Favela”, due to a song of the same name, released that year. In addition to “Hoje”, Lud, as she is also called, recorded five other albums.
One of them was “Numanice 2”, focused on pagoda. Released in 2022, the album was awarded at the Latin Grammy, one of the biggest music awards in the world. She won in the category “Best Samba/Pagode Album of the year” and competed with names like Péricles and Martinho da Vila.
“I’m very happy, I never imagined winning a Grammy, one of the biggest music awards in the world, and receiving this Grammy through a dream that came from my head. That many people did not believe at first. I want to dedicate this award to God, my family and all my fans. It’s ours, Brazil!”, celebrated Ludmilla.
In her personal life, Ludmilla is openly bisexual. In the past, she had a brief affair with Gabriel Jesus, a soccer player. She has been in a relationship with her dancer, Brunna Gonçalves, since 2017. They got married on December 16, 2019, Brunna’s birthday, with a surprise party organized by the singer herself.
Ludmilla is so famous that today even Brunna is popular. Last year, the ballerina participated in Big Brother Brasil, but was eliminated early. The two have a close relationship. However, Ludmilla revealed this week that she agrees to make an exception for … Beyoncé.
Last year, Brunna stated that the two are planning a pregnancy. In an interview with youtuber Matheus Mazzafera, she hinted that Ludmilla would donate the eggs, which would be generated in Gonçalves’ belly.
Incidentally, there is no way to talk about the relationship between the two without mentioning the song “Maldivas”. The song is from 2022 and was made by Ludmilla for her beloved. The work is one of the most famous of the singer, with more than 35 million views on Youtube.
Speaking of followers, Ludmilla has almost 9 million subscribers on Youtube, in addition to 30 million on Instagram and a fortune obtained thanks to her talent.
Ludmilla is still active and has already released three songs this year: “Nasci Pra Vencer”, “Sou Má” and “Brigas Demais”. Thus, she is one of the main young singers in Brazil, alongside names like Anitta, Luísa Sonza, Lexa and Iza.
