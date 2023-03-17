remember the most shocking deaths of Ghostface in the horror franchise



Photo: Dimension Films / I Love Cinema

‘Scream 6’ is showing in Brazilian theaters, the sixth film in the popular horror franchise that began with the 1996 classic directed by Wes Craven. As the sequels rolled out, we saw a number of high-profile deaths caused by Ghostface, including some of the most beloved characters by the public. With that in mind, we’ve separated some of the most shocking deaths in the ‘Scream’ franchise (WITH SPOILERS!).

Casey Becker – ‘Scream’ (1996)

I couldn’t start this list with another death that wasn’t that of Casey Becker (Drew Barrymore) in ‘Scream’ (1996), the franchise’s first death in theaters and also one of the most iconic scenes in horror – recreated and honored in several other productions. .

What makes Casey Becker’s death to Ghostface so shocking is the fact that the character played by Drew Barrymore was so quickly written off in the opening scene, which was quite surprising to audiences at the time considering the actress’ popularity over the years. 90 – by the way, the most famous name in the cast. Drew Barrymore was supposed to play lead Sidney Prescott, but unexpected schedule commitments meant she couldn’t take on the role, which went to Neve Campbell – while she stayed on in the production with the minor role of Casey.

Randy Meeks – ‘Scream 2’ (1997)

Responsible for much of the metalanguage of the franchise when explaining the survival rules of horror films, Randy Meeks (Jamie Kennedy) was one of the main characters in the first film and became one of the biggest darlings of fans. And, obviously, everyone was surprised by his death in the sequel ‘Scream 2’ (1997).

In the scene in question, Randy taunts Ghostface over the phone, but even the horror expert meets a tragic end when he ends up being taken by surprise by the killer inside a van. Definitely one of the most brutal and shocking deaths in the franchise.

Dewey Riley – ‘Scream’ (2022)

Dewey Riley (David Arquette) is one of the most important characters in the franchise and, alongside Sidney Prescott (Neve Campbell) and Gale Weathers (Courteney Cox), appeared in every film until ‘Scream’ (2022). For that very reason, it was difficult for fans to accept when his tragic fate finally arrived with the release of the fifth film, after he had survived all the massacres caused by the Ghostfaces over the years.

In the 2022 film, a legacy sequel to the original, we meet new characters alongside beloved faces like Dewey, Sidney and Gale. In his death scene, Dewey, Sam (Melissa Barrera), Tara (Jenna Ortega) and Richie (Jack Quaid) confront Ghostface and flee to the elevator, but David Arquette’s character returns to shoot the killer in the head (just in case). ) and ends up being brutally slashed across the back and stomach.

Tatum Riley – ‘Scream’ (1996)

Tatum Riley (Rose McGowan) has one of the most striking deaths in the franchise in the original film, even more so considering that she was Dewey’s younger sister, Sidney’s best friend and Stu Macher’s girlfriend (Matthew Lillard) – killer from the first film alongside. by Billy Loomis (Skeet Ulrich), which makes all of this even more shocking for the public.

This iconic (and tragic) death scene happens when Tatum tries to escape Ghostface through a small garage door, but she just doesn’t expect the killer to push the button to raise the door, and then she ends up being brutally crushed.

Olivia Morris – ‘Scream 4’ (2011)

The death of Olivia Morris (Marielle Jaffe) in ‘Scream 4’ (2011) can be considered one of the most shocking in the franchise, especially due to the brutality and bloodshed with which Ghostface murders the character. Jill (Emma Roberts) and Kirby (Hayden Panettiere) were her best friends and watched from the box (through the window) as the character was disemboweled by the killer, who still morbidly displays this violent death for them.