Remko Evenpoel “can only accept second place” in time trial Tour of Switzerland, Wout van Aert “happy he can go home”

The second time trial at the Tour of Switzerland again saw no Belgian stage wins. Remko Evenpoel finished in a disappointing second place, as in the opening time trial, Wout van Aert played no significant role and finished fifth. Hence no overall victory for Evenepoel, who finished third in the final standings. “Not bad after a tough month.”

Remko Evenpoel said, “I just drove as fast as I could today.” “I drove with a plan. I wanted to go to the bottom of the climb with a little thought, but it was a very difficult course. I just tried what to do. I finish less than seven (sic) seconds. It Too bad. It’s the same story today as it was in the first trial: neither being on top nor being better than myself. I can’t help but accept it.”

That tough climb in the final part of the time trial didn’t go as well as Shepdal’s Aerokogel had hoped. “Normally I need to be able to get ahead from there and run out for 15-20 seconds, as happened in the Giro. But I come here against guys who are in great form ”

© AP

Still, Evenpoel looks back on his trip to Switzerland with satisfaction. “I’ve been here three times second, once fourth and I win a stage. Finally third in the standings. Not bad after a tough month on my return to competition. I have no choice but to turn the knob and accelerate was not.

After an eventful week with the death of Gino Mader, Evenpoel can finally go home. “I’m looking forward to it. I think everyone wants to spend some time with their families and be comfortable. But I myself have to flip the switch quickly, because Thursday is another important day.” Will happen (BK Time Trial, Ed.) against another very strong rider. It will not be easy.

© EPA-EFE

Van Aert: “Expected better”

“I tried to save something for the last climb,” Wout van Aert said of his plan of action. “But it was clearly not enough because at the top I got into really trouble and suffered pain. I struggled to keep my rhythm. The last climb didn’t go the way I wanted.”

“I felt fine today and tried not to exceed my limits. Still, I expected better. I rode a great time trial, but without knowing my time I already knew I was Wasn’t going to win. Am I happy to go home? Yeah”, Van Aert was very clear.