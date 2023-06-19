Remko Evenpoel to start 2 minutes after Wout van Aert at Tour of Switzerland

Looking forward to one. The Tour of Switzerland begins with a 12.7km time trial on Sunday afternoon. This could turn into an exciting second thriller between Wout van Aert and Remko Evenpoel. The two meet for the first time since the 2021 World Cup in a battle against the clock.

Wout van Aert starts first of the two. The leader of Jumbo-Visma descends from the scaffold in Einsiedeln at 4:53 p.m. After that total 12 riders will take their turn. Exactly two minutes later (16h55) Remco Evenpol drops off the podium. There’s a good chance we’ll already know the winner when EvenPoll arrives. The ten riders who follow him are not immediately experts, until young Spaniard Juan Ayuso is still a wonder.

Dennis’ first target time?

Connor Swift (14h25) starts first. Biniam Girmay (2.34pm) deliberately driving early to recover for Monday’s runner’s stage. Tim Merlier may also choose to have 3 p.m. as the starting time. Van Aert’s teammate and former world champion Rohan Dennis is the first expert to be waiting for. He starts at 2.58 pm and can hunt the Dries de Pooter which starts just before that.

Swiss Mingle at 4:50 p.m. and 4:51 p.m. Then Stephan Biesegger and Stephan Kung, two time trial specialists, would start one after the other. At 5.05 p.m., Joel Sutter also gives a Swiss the opportunity to make his final debut for his men.

Rui Costa and Luis Guillermo Mas Bonnet are also important. They start for Wout van Aert and Remko Evenpoel respectively, so they can be gentle targets.

Starting Time:

2:25 pm Connor Swift

Pete Allegert at 2:31 pm

2:34 pm Binium Girmay

2:37 pm Bert van Lerberghe

2:50 pm Quinton Herman

2:52 pm Fran Miholjevic

2:57 pm Drie de Pooter

2:58 pm Rohan Dennis

3:00 pm Tim Merlier

15h03 Matteo Sobrero

Peter Sagan at 3:09 pm

3:11 pm Tom Pidcock

3:13 pm Xandro Meurisse

3:18 pm Nielsen Powles

3:32 pm Maciej Bodnar

3:39 pm Jordi Meeus

15h41 Rigoberto Oraon

3:46 pm Mattia Cattaneo

3:50 pm Edward Thunes

3:52 pm Hugo Houle

3:53 pm Sylvain Moniquet

3:58 pm Stan DeWulf

Dylan Teens at 4:15 am

4:16 pm Cedric Bullens

4:20 pm Magnus Sheffield

4:22 pm Soren Craig Anderson

4:24 pm Johan Price Jeterson

4:25 pm Cian Uijtdebroeks

4:30 pm Wilco Kelderman

4:32 pm Caspar Asgreen

4:37 pm J Vine

4:47 pm Pelo Bilbao

4:50 pm Stephen Bissager

4:51 pm Stephen Kung

4:52 pm Rui Costa

4:53 pm Wout Van Aert

4:54 pm Luis Guillermo Mas Bonnet

4:55 pm Remco Evenpoel

4:57 pm Romain Bardet

5:00 PM Juan Ayuso

5:02 pm Lennart van Etvelt