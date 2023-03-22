Renewed support for Portuguese language teaching in China

Fund created by Sociedade de Jogos de Macau will be renewed for another four years. It thus reinforces its contribution to the enhancement of language portuguese “as an international language in the People’s Republic of China“, writes the consulate in a statement.

First protocol of the Empresa Promotora da Língua Portuguesa program was signed in 2019

With the first protocol signed in 2019, says the note, the local gaming operator became a pioneering company, in this region of the world, of the Portuguese Language Promoting Company status program. By financing a project to promote and teach Portuguese as a Foreign Language in Beijing, managed by the IPO, SJM became the “first company to hold this status in Asia”, adds a statement. Also according to the note, the IPOR teaching post in Beijing started in May 2020, with short courses of PLE, in online format, having promoted 32 actions of general training, six courses to prepare for the CAPLE exam (Portuguese as a Foreign Language Assessment Center) in collaboration with Maxdo College of Beijing Normal University and taught five personalized tutorials.

