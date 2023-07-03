Renovation vouchers of up to 30,000 euros for those who are not affluent and maximum rent for houses with poor insulation: this is how the Greens want to run a “renovation sprint”

Higher and interest-free loans, renewal vouchers of up to 30,000 euros for those who don’t really have much money and maximum rents for homes with poor insulation. These are renewable planning measures with which Groen wants to help especially the lower strata of society to live more energy-efficiently.

renewal sprint, This is the name of the green plan presented by co-chairman Jérémy Vanyhout and Flemish Parliament member Staff Aerts. It comes at a time when it appears requests to the Flemish government for a renewal premium for insulation, heat pumps, roofs have been made 100,000 times since October last year. Energy Minister Zuhl Demir (N-VA) also expects to double to 200,000 by the end of this year and speaks of the huge success of his policy. To spice things up even more, he quadrupled the budget for 19 energy houses that help interested parties at the local level.

Jeremy Vanykhout , © Belga

Read this also. Renewal premium can save you a lot of money: What are you entitled to and for what?

But according to the Greens, all this is insufficient. Much more is needed to make all homes energy-neutral by 2050. Furthermore, he believes that the Flemish government only helps those who already have enough money to renovate. The party argues with a number of scientific studies that indicate that 40 percent of Flemish people – or 1 million households – cannot afford to renew even with the current support.

“So they can’t do anything with those premiums and loans. whereas they often live in the worst of houses and therefore the greatest profit can be made with them. Because the cheapest energy is definitely the energy you don’t use,” says co-chairman Jeremy Weinkhout.

That’s why Grown is launching a series of measures to make 100,000 homes climate neutral per year, of which 50,000 are labeled E and F. It comes with a heavy price tag: 1 billion euros per year. But according to Weinkhout, this is possible by shifting existing subsidies, using European support and eliminating subsidies for the highest incomes.

renewal voucher

In addition, the party also wants to give renovation vouchers of 10,000 to 30,000 euros to the most vulnerable people in society who live in poorly insulated houses. They get that money, but it must be used for a new roof, new windows or insulation.

In addition, Green is in for interest-free loans of up to 80,000 Euros which can also last up to 30 years. Those cents must be paid for, of course, but this can be done through the profit that is booked on the energy bill following the renovation work. A proposal that was also launched earlier by the other Flemish opposition party Vooruit. Groen believes the government should step in for people who can’t get loans from banks – usually the elderly.

maximum rental value

Finally, Groen is in favor of introducing a maximum rent for people living in homes with poor insulation. This is related to the houses labeled F and E. The party is looking at about 650 euros for an apartment in the city centre, which has one bedroom, a small living area and has the energy label F. existing equipment rent estimator can help with that calculation. In this way, the Greens want to help not only renters, but also encourage landlords to renovate.