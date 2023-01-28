Report: Apple’s iPhone, iPad and MacBook are getting more expensive

the products of Manzana they continue to experiment inflation global as prices rise across the board. Industry analysts cite a combination of factors, including increased demand for the company’s products, rising labor costs and tariffs on imported components. Now, a new report highlighted precisely where and by how much Apple increases consumer prices.

Published by the Nukeni website, the report surveyed 37 countries where Apple has direct online sales and revealed a dramatic change. Compared to the iPhone 13, iPhone 14 prices increased in 29 of 37 countries, the new MacBook Pro range is more expensive in 27 countries, and Apple’s latest iPad, the iPad 10, is more expensive than its predecessor in 2020. 37 passes. But it is the size of these magnifications that is most striking.

Apple has increased the prices of all its products and will do it again in 2023.

Ignoring Turkey, where prices have more than doubled due to dire economic circumstances, the range of iPhone 14, MacBook Pro M2 and iPad 10 increased by an average of 10%, 15% and 50%, respectivelyand there are notable outliers.

MacBook Pro M2s are 20% more expensive in Sweden and Japan. iPhone 14 models are 20-35% more expensive in Hungary, Poland, Sweden and Japan, and iPad 10 is 60-92% more expensive in the same countries

look also

Apple MacBook M2 prices are shown in local currencies.

This trend isn’t limited to Apple’s flagship products, as the company’s accessories also saw similar price increases. Although not included in Nukeni’s report, the AirPods Y apple watch Apple experienced price increases of up to 15% in various markets.

look also

Apple iPhone 14 global prices are shown in local currencies.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, two of the biggest winners in Nukeni’s report are China Y USA, where MacBook and iPhone prices remained unchanged generation after generation. While Brazil, famous for the highest Apple prices in the worldactually experienced an 11% price cut for the M2 MacBook Pro models. Despite this, an entry-level 14-inch Macbook Pro still costs 24,000 Brazilian reais, which is more than $4,600.

look also

Apple sales level

Demand for Apple products remains strong, and the company reported record sales in its most recent financial quarter. That being said, fears are growing that consumers will be left out of the market and various industry reports claim that iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus sales are disappointing. Analysts also predict a year-over-year decline in Apple’s earnings in the first quarter of 2023, published on February 2.

Apple iPad 10 global prices are shown in local currencies,