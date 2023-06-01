Republicans agree to raise the debt limit

“President Biden and Republican Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy already did everything they could to play down the tension about the vote. They emphasized that there would indeed be a majority for the plan. It’s their vision for all Americans.” is the best option.” But precisely because there was so much emphasis on it, not everyone was convinced that it would actually work. So there was actually some tension before the vote.”

talked for weeks

US law sets limits on the amount the government can borrow. If the national debt is to increase further, the limit has to be increased. If Congress doesn’t approve it, the United States will go bankrupt and civil servants will go unpaid. This will happen for the first time in the history of the country.

It is generally seen as a hammerhead of sorts, but the parties have been negotiating a ceiling for weeks now. “President Biden also just came back from a planned state visit,” says Buccaneer, “and the vote was also subject to intense deliberation until the last minute.” The fear was that otherwise there would be no majority. And we’ve seen that happen successfully.”

Both Democrats and Republicans didn’t want to lose in the vote. According to Tukkar, this happened in previous years as well, but this time it was really exciting: “That is also because next year there will be presidential elections again. Parties naturally want to return to their voters with a good story. It also plays.” A role played during the congressional elections last November, the cards have been shuffled again. Republicans gained control of the House of Representatives and won a narrow majority. ,

not everyone is happy

Because Republicans won a narrow majority, President Biden was forced to consult with them about government spending. Conservatives within the Republican Party are against it, as are some progressive Democrats.

“Republicans want the government to spend less money,” Tucker says, “while Democrats want to invest, for example in the climate or infrastructure sectors.” Republicans certainly weren’t going to agree to a new debt limit.”

The new proposal states that by January 1, 2025, the debt could exceed the previously fixed limit of $ 31.4 trillion. Since the bill has been passed by the House of Representatives, it can now move to the Senate. He will probably vote on it by the end of the week. President Biden has urged the Senate to expedite approval so he can sign it into law. Deadline is next Monday.