Rescue efforts for missing Titanic submarine draw worldwide audience

The story of the missing Titanic and the rescue mission’s race against time has captivated audiences around the world.

People were glued to their television screens as maritime experts detailed the obstacles to rescue operations in the vast ocean. They glanced at their phones, the sailors attuned to news alerts about the fate of a crew of explorers and billionaires who disappeared this week after diving to the depths of the ocean to view ancient wreckage.

Erin Geary, a 27-year-old research assistant in Atlanta, Georgia, described how sad, anxious and heartbroken she was when she watched the Titan submarine rescue. She said that she and her father had envisioned the survival tactics that the five passengers would use.

Gerry became a fan of the 1997 film “Titanic,” starring Leonardo DiCaprio, which enshrined the ill-fated ship’s story in the modern popular imagination.

According to data from the movie analysis site FlixPatrol, the number of visitors to the Titanic movie’s Wikipedia page increased on Wednesday.

“Some people think the Titanic is cursed in a way, so why intentionally put yourself in that position?” He said.

The story of the submarine is reminiscent of similar harrowing, high-stakes rescue operations, such as the rescue of more than 30 miners trapped in Chile in 2010 and the miraculous rescue of a Thai football team from a flooded cave system in 2018. Both incidents became topics. popular documentaries.

There have been over two million searches for “submarine missing” on Google this week.

Comments on social media sites Wednesday ranged from despair at the plight of Titan residents to disbelief that anyone would want to embark on a risky mission in the small, cramped craft.

On board are British billionaire adventurer Hamish Harding, 58, Pakistani businessman Prince Dawood, 48, with his 19-year-old son Sulaiman, French explorer Paul-Henri Narjolet, 77, and Stockton Rush, 61, among others. , founder and chief executive of OceanGate.

Some expressed dismay that travel tourism had received such an expensive bailout when major boat dramas involving less prominent passengers occurred, such as the fatal sinking of a fishing boat carrying hundreds of migrant passengers from Greece last week. Shipwreck, did not arouse the same public outcry. ,

In Boston, near the Coast Guard base that informed the public about the search, Jenna Roat said Wednesday she was thrilled with the rescue efforts with her family and friends.

His desire for a miracle subsided as early as Thursday morning, when experts predicted Titan would run out of oxygen.

“There’s not much hope,” she said.