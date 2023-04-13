Research Heroic Wise in Pokémon GO: Tasks, missions and rewards

Already is available since this morning in Pokémon GO the Wise Heroicity event, both in Spain and around the world. This new temporary event includes among its novelties a new special research task that players can complete to win rewards unique, like a guaranteed meeting with a special lapras. If you don’t want to miss them, then we tell how to complete it.

Requirements to activate the special research Sage Heroicity

The special research Heroic Wise of Pokémon GO has already begun to be Available from this April 13 2023 at 10:00 local time. In order to unlock this investigation in our journal within the game we simply have to meet the following mandatory requirement:

This temporary research is only available to Trainers who log in to the game Between the days 13 and 17 April 2023.

Between the days April 2023. Remember that once the investigation is activated you have a deadline until April 17 at 8:00 p.m. to complete all tasks.

All research tasks and rewards from Heroic Sage

Here below we show you all the special investigation tasks that you can complete as part of the Sage Heroic event and the rewards that you will earn for doing them.

The Wise Heroicity research consists of 4 phases in total with the following tasks:

phase 1/4

Catch 15 Pokemon: 10 Poké Balls.

10 Poké Balls. Use 10 Pinap Berries while catching Pokémon: 1000 Stardust.

1000 Stardust. Make 10 Great Throws: 7 Pinap Berry.

Stage Rewards: Eevee encounter and 1500 XP.

phase 2/4

Evolve 5 Pokémon: 50 Eevee Candies.

50 Eevee Candies. Use 15 Berries to help you catch Pokemon: 15 Poké Ball.

15 Poké Ball. Catch 25 Pokemon: I meet Shelley.

Stage Rewards: Karrablast encounter and 2000 XP.

phase 3/4

Make 3 great throws: 5000 Stardust.

5000 Stardust. Get 5 Candies by walking with your partner: 10 Raspberry Berry.

10 Raspberry Berry. Evolve 10 Pokémon: meeting with inkay

Stage Rewards: Lapras encounter with Blanche’s accessory and 2500 XP.

phase 4/4

Collect Reward: 1 Sinnoh Stone.

1 Sinnoh Stone. Collect Reward: 1 Unova Stone.

1 Unova Stone. Collect Reward: 15 Ultra Ball.

Phase rewards: 2500 XP and 1 Glacier Lure Module.

Pokémon GO is available free for Android and iOS since 2016. If you want to know more details about the title, you can consult our complete guide with tips and tricks.



