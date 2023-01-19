Research Lucky Wishes in Pokémon GO: Tasks, missions and rewards

From this morning it starts in Pokémon GO the new Lunar New Year 2023 event, both in Spain and around the world. This new event includes in the game, among other novelties, a new temporary special investigation that receives the title of Lucky Wishes and that the players can complete to win rewards unique. If you don’t want to miss it, then We tell you what your tasks are.

Celebrate the Lunar New Year with Pokémon GO! This is all Trainers need to know. 👇https://t.co/GDxlwZVxjs pic.twitter.com/5hQYLwXbkm— Pokémon GO Spain (@PokemonGOespana) January 12, 2023

Requirements to activate the special research Lucky Wishes

The special research titled Pokémon GO Lucky Wishes becomes available from this January 19 2023 at 10:00 local time. To to unlock this investigation in our in-game diary we simply have to meet the following mandatory requirement:

This temporary research is only available to Trainers who log in to the game between the days 19 and 23 January 2023.

between the days January 2023. Remember that once the investigation is activated you have a deadline until January 23, 2023 at 8:00 p.m. to complete all tasks; After this date the research will no longer be available.

All research tasks and rewards from Lucky Wishes

Here below we are going to show you all the temporary research assignments which you can complete as part of the Lunar New Year 2023 event and the Lucky Wishes research, along with the rewards What do you get for doing them?

The Lucky Wishes research consists of 2 phases in totalbut it should be noted that at the end of the first phase you can choose between three possible routes different for the second phase:

phase 1/2

Catch 5 Pokémon: 15 Pok Ball.

15 Pok Ball. Spin 3 Photo Discs at PokStops or Gyms: 10 Superball.

10 Superball. Power up a Pokémon 5 times: 2 Silver Pinap Berry.

Stage Rewards : 500 Stardust, 500 XP and 1 Lucky Egg.

At the end of this first phase you will be allowed to choose a route out of three possible for the second phase.

Phase 2/2 (Option A)

If you choose the option A for phase 2 of the investigation, a bonus will be activated for the remainder of the event by which the Incubators take 50% steps to hatch an Egg.

Capture 10 Pokémon: meeting with Bunnelby.

meeting with Bunnelby. Catch 25 Pokémon: encounter with Magikarp.

encounter with Magikarp. Catch 8 different species of Ice-type Pokémon: meeting with Combusken.

meeting with Combusken. Hatch 3 Eggs: meeting with Darumaka from Galar.

meeting with Darumaka from Galar. Send 25 gifts to friends: meeting with Azumarill.

Stage Rewards : encounter with Darumaka and 1 Incubator.

Phase 2/2 (Option B)

If you choose the option B for phase 2 of the investigation, a bonus will be activated for the remainder of the event for which the Daily Adventure Incense lasts 30 minutes.

Capture 10 Pokémon: meeting with Bunnelby.

meeting with Bunnelby. Catch 25 Pokémon: encounter with Magikarp.

encounter with Magikarp. Catch 8 different species of Ice-type Pokémon: meeting with Combusken.

meeting with Combusken. Use Daily Adventure Incense to catch 15 Pokémon: meeting with Darumaka from Galar.

meeting with Darumaka from Galar. Send 25 gifts to friends: meeting with Azumarill.

Stage Rewards : encounter with Darumaka, 10 Golden Frambu Berry and 25 Ultra Ball.

Phase 2/2 (Option C)

If you choose the option C for phase 2 of the research, a bonus will be activated for the remainder of the event whereby all catch Pokémon actions that cause you to get Stardust doubles its effect.

Capture 10 Pokémon: meeting with Bunnelby.

meeting with Bunnelby. Catch 25 Pokémon: encounter with Magikarp.

encounter with Magikarp. Catch 8 different species of Ice-type Pokémon: meeting with Combusken.

meeting with Combusken. Earn 7,500 Stardust: meeting with Darumaka from Galar.

meeting with Darumaka from Galar. Send 25 gifts to friends: meeting with Azumarill.

Stage Rewards : encounter with Darumaka and 1 Star Piece.

Pokémon GOis available free for Android and iOS since 2016. If you want to know more details about the title, you can consult our complete guide with tips and tricks.