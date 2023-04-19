Research shows 60% of artists are already using AI to make music

Through a survey carried out by the music distributor Ditto Musicit was revealed that 59.5% of artists currently already use Artificial intelligence to create music, while another 47% intend to use it to compose in the future. The study was carried out with 1,200 company employees and also revealed that 66% of the members would use the appropriate technology for mixing and mastering, and another 62% for music production.

Other alleged information was that 77% of users of the said would use the AI to create album covers. In contrast, 28.5% said they would never consider using technology in any way. Among those interviewed, only 28% confessed that they would avoid using intelligence in their music creation processes.

“It’s encouraging to see so many musicians embracing advances in technology and utilizing AI as a creative aid. At Ditto, we pride ourselves on being ahead of the curve and remain dedicated to providing artists with the latest tools, resources and support they need to succeed on their own terms.” Lee ParsonsCEO of the company, in a statement issued.

Lately, the Artificial intelligence has been used by several Internet users interested in the subject to promote actions that cause an impact on the Internet, such as several collaborations between different artists from the music scene and who, for example, due to a situation at the time, would hardly be together in that creation, and this technological tool makes contact possible. Kanye West has been one of the main focuses, and recently her voice was used to interpret hits from drake, Frank Ocean It is Justin bieber.