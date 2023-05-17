RESIDENT EVIL 2 PC Game Full Latest Version Free Download

BIOHAZARD 2 PC Game Full Latest Version Free Download

Everything is beyond the player’s imagination. A biochemical disaster struck Raccoon City in September 1998 and the survivors survived the zombie hell. Endless excitement, captivating stories and unimaginable horrors await you. Witness the rebirth of the masterpiece series “Resident Evil 2”. Don’t be swallowed up by this tragedy.

about this game

The survival horror game marks the return of Resident Evil 2 and offers a deep reconstruction experience. Powered by Capcom’s patented game engine, the RE Engine, the classic has been revamped, adding stunningly realistic visuals to the original game modes, making them look like immersive sounds, new over-the-shoulder perspectives and controls.

In this work, the classic movement, compact exploration, and puzzle elements of the Resident Evil series are back. Players play rookie police officer Lyon S. Kennedy and college student Claire Redfield, who are trying to deal with a zombie crisis in a bear market. Lyon and Claire each have their own path, allowing players to see the story from a different angle. Players will control the fate of these two popular protagonists and manipulate them to reveal who is behind the biochemical attack and eventually escape the crisis.

64-bit processor and operating system required

Operating System: Windows® 7, 8.1, 10 (64-bit required)

Processor: Intel® CoreTM i5-4460 or AMD FXTM-6300 or better

Memory: 8GB RAM

Graphics: NVIDIA® GeForce® GTX 760 or AMD RadeonTM R7 260x with 2GB video RAM

DirectX version: 11

Storage: 26 GB of free space required

