Resident Evil 4: 6 fun facts about Leon Kennedy in the remake

Leon Scott Kennedy is the protagonist of Resident Evil 4. Both in the remake, released in March 2023, and in the original 2005 game, the former police officer collects characteristics and curiosities that make him one of the most beloved characters in the Capcom franchise.

In the following lines, the Digital Look listed six fun facts about Leon Kennedy that may be unfamiliar to most players. Please note that this article contains spoilers for Resident Evil 4, so please proceed with caution!

Read too:

Leon Kennedy’s first appearance

Leon’s first appearance would be in Resident Evil 1.5 (Image: Playback)

Despite being one of the playable characters, Leon Kennedy debuted in the franchise in a project titled Resident Evil 1.5 — or Biohazard 1.5. That title, however, never reached the final public. Capcom canceled the game when it was still a prototype due to not being satisfied with the result.

It is worth mentioning that the protagonist of Resident Evil 2 — Claire — was not in Resident Evil 1.5. In her place was a character named Elza Walker. In the remake of Resident Evil 2 it is possible to unlock Elza’s outfit in honor of the canceled game.

Leon’s professions in Resident Evil

Leon Kennedy isn’t always a cop in games. In Resident Evil 2, the character was a police officer in the Raccoon City Police Department. In Resident Evil 4, he became a Secret Service agent working for the President of the United States.

When players were first introduced to Leon, many were surprised by the differences between him and Chris Redfield. While Chris relies on brute force and weapons, Leon is smart and uses his head and the support of his friends to solve difficult situations.

Leon’s Origin

Although there is no concrete evidence to confirm this information, many believe that Leon was inspired by the character of Jean Reno in the 1994 film Leon: The Professional. In addition to sharing a name and talent for armed combat, they each have a strong connection with the name Matilda.

Not only is this name the name of Natalie Portman’s character captured by the assassin near the beginning of the film, it is also the name of Leon’s unlockable weapon in Resident Evil 4.

Ada Wong is a spy in Resident Evil 4 (Image: Disclosure)

Throughout Resident Evil 4, it’s possible to see that Leon has strong feelings for Ada Wong — a Chinese-American spy. However, due to his work as a special agent, the protagonist cannot declare himself to Ada.

Even after the end of the campaign, Leon doesn’t find a moment to ask Ada’s true name. In future titles, there’s plenty of room for Capcom to develop the two characters’ relationship.

From novice to professional

In Resident Evil 2, Leon was just a naive rookie cop. At that time, he was quite young and only 21 years old. The character was so innocent that he wanted to save everyone in Racoon City who was in danger.

On the other hand, in Resident Evil 4, Leon is more mature and professional, working as an agent for the US government. Thanks to experience, he learned to prioritize mission objectives and to be calmer in adverse situations.

The Rise to Fame

Leon Kennedy is one of the most beloved characters in the entire Resident Evil franchise. His fame, however, only grew with the release of Resident Evil 4, in 2005. In Japan, Famitsu magazine launched, in 2023, a survey to find out which was the fan favorite character from the series, and Leon won by far, followed by Jill Valentine and Chris Redfield.

read more The results are in from Famitsu’s Resident Evil survey! Here’s just some of the responses; First game played? – RE1 Scariest game? – RE7 Favorite character? – Chris (3rd), Jill (2nd), Leon (1st) Most detestable character? – Licker (3rd) Nicholai (2nd), Wesker (1st)#REBHFun pic.twitter.com/zWKcqei6Af — ParallelTraveler (@bioranger_PT) March 18, 2023

Have you watched the new videos on YouTube from Olhar Digital? Subscribe to the channel!