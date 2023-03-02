Resident Evil would return to battle royale

I know you’re not going to believe me when I say this because lately I’ve been feeling a bit burnt out with Fortnite (something that doesn’t bother me because it’s one of the phases I usually go through with battle royale every few seasons), but we’re at that stage. temporary that I enjoy more than what is coming out around the game. I am speaking, specifically, of the idea that We are a few days away from the release of the next season of Fortnitewhich implies that leaks do not stop coming out regarding its possible contents.

And it is that, after having told you yesterday in this other article that one of the great collaborations of the new season of the game It would have to do with Attack on Titan, the same source that revealed this latest leak has once again raised its voice through the leaker known as HYPEX to reveal another crossover that would soon arrive in the game. You have already read it in the headline: I’m talking about resident evil. For this reason and with the intention of not giving the matter more thought, let’s go to trouble.

New Resident Evil skins in Season 2 of Fortnite?

The source in question is recognized as reliable by HYPEX one of the leakers who It has more history of successes in terms of leaks in the past 👈

one of the leakers who 👈 The source claims that there will be a new crossover between Fortnite and Resident Evil ❗

❗ The characters that will appear in the game as skins will be those of Leon and Claire ✅

✅ When could it come out? Taking into account that Resident Evil 4 Remake comes out at the end of March, I wouldn’t be surprised if it launched around those same dates ⏰

The good thing about this information is that It seems that Resident Evil will return with two new skins to the battle royale to attack our wallet. The bad thing is that there is still no data that allows us to see what these outfits are like. Be that as it may, I will be attentive to any news that comes to light in this regard in the coming days.