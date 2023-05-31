Residents of the Oude Kastilan neighborhood express their dissatisfaction with the city council: “a sight that deeply affects us as citizens of this municipality” (Bonheden)

Local residents who have now collected over 600 signatures have not taken kindly to the Bonheden board. They are not able to understand why the decision was taken to remove the cut in Awadh Kastilan. The neighborhood fears that their road (and side roads) will become a mini ‘highway’ for motorists headed towards the R6. “What I want to tell you on behalf of many citizens of our municipality is therefore serious. It has not been only about ‘cut or no cut’ for a long time. It is all much deeper now. Whatever is at stake today That’s trust, trust in you, in this institution and in democracy,” says Bart van Dievel.

The people of the neighborhood are very dissatisfied because the cuts in Oud Kastelen will disappear. , © Eric Van Eyken

“As concerned citizens, we are spectators of a spectacle that deeply affects us as citizens of this municipality. In the first place we are faced with a plan, ‘euphemistic’ with trajectory control Cycle-friendly road. This is a plan that was drawn up without research, without any consultation process, without link to the mobility plan, a plan drawn up ‘by some gentleman on the corner of the bar’, as it were “, says Van Dievel.

During the city council, the workers took the floor. , © Eric Van Eyken

“You are going to spend the annual budget of the village school making road safety worse. That money is better spent,” he continued. “A section control scheme that should ensure a speed limit, a basket Kind of leaky. Traffic coming from side roads or KV Bonheden does not have to take into account the section control.

Cut in Awadh Kastilan. , © Eric Van Eyken

Alderman Bart Vanmarcke (Open Vld) responded. “Cutting off the Oude Kastilan, the widest road in the road quadrant between Dorp and Putssteinweg (towards the R6), traffic naturally found its way through several other roads in this road quadrant, which are all narrow. These findings lead us – as the Board – to decide that the ‘cut’ cannot be justified and should be removed. As for the mobility plan, we naturally want to focus on the safety of cycling and walking, as well as in Aude Castillan.

The maximum permitted speed will be reduced from 50 km/h to 30 km/h and the road will be designed as a cycle-friendly route.

The ships say that suitable signaling is provided and a section control is the final piece to control the speed.

“By making parallel improvements to the traffic flow in Bonheiden-Dorp, we are convinced that there will be no major traffic movement towards Oude Kastilan. A limited increase in traffic is expected, mainly due to the move from Pelgrimstraat towards Oude Kastilan. Everything is closely monitored: we are conducting traffic counts now, as well as a few months after the ‘cut’ has been lifted.

The neighborhood has now collected over 600 signatures against the disappearance of the cut. , © Eric Van Eyken

Local residents concluded: “Think about taking the lead in one of your administrative agreements and involve all neighbors in possible improvements to the current situation. Do this not only for our file but also for other similar files. There is only one way to restore faith in something fundamental to society: democracy.

Guido Vagni (N-VA), leader of the N-VA faction, was not kind to the coalition. “What you are doing is sheer madness. We will do everything possible to reverse this decision. There is apparently no record of any council meeting in which this decision was entered. According to the party, Open Vld just wants to fulfill an election promise to remove the traffic lights in the center and thus reduce the burden on other roads around it.

There was also special monitoring of the police during the city council. The Action Committee of Awadh Kastilan could have counted the applause after the speech.