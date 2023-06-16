Responding to a short circuit in the Fire Brigade Pancake Company (Virn)

The Vierne Fire Brigade was called in the night from Wednesday to Thursday to an industrial fire at the Crepon-Cerelia Pancake Company in Vierne. There appeared to be a short circuit in the cabin.

It was about 2 a.m. when workers were startled by an alarm at the Creepen-Cerelia Pancake Company, which is located at Ondernemingenstraat in Wern’s industrial area. A plume of smoke was seen in the company itself. Emergency services were called and in the meantime the staff working the night shift went outside. Smoke Evolution was located in the department where Dixmuides pancakes are baked.

short circuit

The fire brigade, whose barracks are a few hundred meters away from the factory, quickly reached the spot. Immediately the search for the cause was started. It was found in an electrical cabin of the company itself, where a short circuit had occurred. Thankfully the fire did not spread. A technician was called to repair the fault in the cabin. The fire service declared the company safe again, after which the night shift could return to work. No compromise on production.