Restaurant owner loses legal battle against Tesla



In the UK, the owner of a takeaway business is now £12,000 poorer after losing an intense legal battle against Tesla.

Amanaj Ali, owner of Colorado Chicken in Bari, registered the trademark “Tesla Chicken & Pizza” with the intention of opening a new store. However, when Tesla learned of the registration in the United Kingdom, the car company launched a bid to protect its brand in the food and beverage sector.

Tesla, owned by Elon Musk, sought to invalidate Ali’s trademark, arguing that it would take unfair advantage of his reputation. After the UK Intellectual Property Office ruled in Tesla’s favor, Ali was fined £4,000 and faced more than £8,000 in legal costs.

“This is a huge amount of money,” Ali said. “I run a small takeaway business. The owner of Tesla is the richest man in the world. It is not easy to face them. “It’s a huge company versus a small company.” Ali applied for the trademark in May 2020 with plans to set up a new business in Greater Manchester. They chose the name “Tesla Chicken & Pizza” as a tribute to inventor Nikola Tesla. He said, “When I read about him, I was impressed by his genius and his many inventions.”

Although Ali registered the trademark, his plans were put on hold due to the pandemic. In November 2021, they learned that someone else was interested in the name “Tesla”, an automotive company.

“I thought it was someone else, but when we did some research on Google, we found out it was Tesla,” Ali said. “I was surprised that Tesla was entering the restaurant industry. “I never thought they would do this.” Tesla’s lawyers attempted to buy the trademark for £750, the Manchester Evening News reports.

Ali responded that he would sell the brand for £750,000. “I didn’t want to face Tesla. “They agreed to pay £750, but I had already spent over £2,000 on lawyers and registering the brand and logo,” he lamented. He also attempted to get his application withdrawn by offering Tesla £3,750, but received no response.

Legal documents revealed that Tesla lawyers argued that a tweet from Elon Musk in January 2018 provided evidence of his intention to launch a restaurant chain under the company’s name. However, Ali questioned whether the tweet was a legitimate business proposition.

Ali was outraged: “If Musk had plans to open a restaurant in 2018, why didn’t he protect his trademark then?” Although he considered appealing the decision, he decided not to do so to avoid further expenses. The two-year dispute gave him many sleepless nights.

“The last 18 months have been tough,” Ali admitted. “I work hard, sometimes more than 12 hours a day. While all this was happening I was scared and could not sleep. I could appeal, but why? “I just want to move on, save money and focus on my business.” He plans to open a second chicken location in Colorado, but announces that Elon Musk is no longer welcome.

“No, I won’t invite him,” he said. “I hope to open my second branch before he opens his first.”