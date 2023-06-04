Restoration of Wilmarsdonk’s symbolic church tower starts next week (Luchtbal-Rozemaai)

A church tower in the middle of a stack of containers. It’s a crazy face. After years of conservation work, the Port of Antwerp-Bruges will restore Wilmersdonk’s church tower from next week. “It is one of the few architectural witnesses that remain of the polder villages,” says the Alderman of Port Anique de Ridder (N-VA). Artist Bas Prinsen would emphasize the symbolic value of the monument.

Read this also. Wilmersdonk back with resident Lucette (84)

Like other polder villages Lillo, Oosterwil, Oderren and large parts of Berendrecht and Zandvliet, Wilmersdonk had to make way for port expansion. The Gothic tower of the Sint-Laurentiuskerk is the only remnant, after the church itself was demolished and the land around it raised. It has been a protected monument since 1996, but the tower between Churchilldock and Sixth Harbor docks no longer serves any purpose. Despite conservation works, the monument is in poor condition and is in need of a thorough restoration.

An image from 1967, when Sint-Laurentistoren was the only remnant in the run-up to the port expansion. That area is now full of warehousing containers and port companies. , © Port of Antwerp-Bruges

Everything is being restored: from the new gold leaf on the crucifix to the new stone floor. The ground floor will be made completely transparent and open, leaving the rest of the tower inaccessible. Birds such as swifts and black redstarts as well as bats are also given space in or near the tower.

art project

To emphasize the symbolic value of the unique tower, the Port of Antwerp-Bruges organized a competition for artists. Laureate Bas Princen evokes the history of vanished polder villages and port with illustrations and images on steel plates.

The work will be displayed in the construction pit. The site is actually a port area, so the site can only be visited on days such as Flemish Port Day or Open Memorial Day. The gates will be opened in consultation with the concession holders of nearby companies.

So from next week the yard will start. If all goes according to plan, the restored church tower and art project will be officially inaugurated in April 2024. (TSJ)