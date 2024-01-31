Result, how it happened, score, goals, summary and who won the Liga MX match with Piero Quispe

duel of pumas vs. Necaxa For matchday 4 of the 2024 Clausura tournament Liga MX The match at the Olimpico Universitario Stadium ended 2–2. First Ulises Rivas headed forward, then Edgar Méndez equalized, later Lisandro Magallanes scored and finally Jose Paredella was punished. In the case of Piero Quispe, his performance was good in the first half and declined in the second half.

