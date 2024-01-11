Results and scores minute by minute

Barcelona and Osasuna They will face each other for the second semi-final in Saudi Arabia this Thursday, January 11 from 2:00 PM (ET USA). european super cup, The winner of the match will face Real Madrid, which won a fierce battle against Atletico this Sunday. follow the game live usa sports world,

the set of xavi hernandez Returned to Riyadh with a mission to defend the title, which meant a great turning point to remain in a complicated season.

Meanwhile, the team Pamplona Having been finalists in the previous edition of the Copa del Rey, they reached the last four of the Super Cup. own Jagoba Arrasate He thought that Kule was the favorite and that this label would help his team not feel so much pressure of the match.

Barcelona vs Osasuna formation for the Spanish Super Cup

Barcelona: Iñaki Pena; Conde, Araujo, Christensen, Balde; De Jong, Sergi Roberto, Gundogan; Raphinha, Lewandowski and Ferran Torres.

Osasuna: Sergio Herrera; Areso, Catena, David Garcia, Juan Cruz; Arnaiz, Munoz; Ruben Pena, Aimar Oroz, Moi Gomez; And Budimir.

Barcelona vs Osasuna, live minute by minute

