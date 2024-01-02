Results spark confusion: Artificial intelligence reveals what men and women with “perfect beauty” would look like





In recent months, netizens have had the opportunity to interact with different digital platforms that are able to offer different services, thanks to the fact that they are powered by artificial intelligence (AI).

An example of this is the ChatGPT chatbot, which has the ability to answer various questions, solve complex mathematical tasks, and even give advice on financial education, tourism, and even romantic topics. On the other hand, there are platforms like MidJourney or Bing Image Creator that allow you to create highly realistic images based on the user’s text description.

Hence users can turn to various AI to get proper interpretation of the queries made through chatbots.

Recently, a group of people decided to run an experiment using the artificial intelligence present in image-producing platforms to get a representation of what “ideal beauty” would be in men and women.

To achieve this objective, tools such as MidJourney, DALL-E 2, Stable Diffusion were used as a means of producing a variety of images that show the artificial intelligence’s interpretation of the “whole” form that humans can have. Needed

The condition was to determine whether the AI ​​would agree to generate illustrations showing men and women with spotless skin without wrinkles, a perfect nose, voluminous lips and well-defined features.

Those responsible for the experiment decided to generate images taking as reference a series of photographs available on the Internet, selected based on various criteria, so that the AI ​​​​could generate images based on these photographs.

