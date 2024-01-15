Results, summary, goals and who won the Copa Libertadores match

After being 2-2 on the aggregate scoreboard, National Sentenced to pass in the group stage of Libertadores Cup eliminate by punishment always ready,

Leandro Lozano scored Nacional’s first goal against Always Ready. , CONMEBOL Libertadores

After losing by only one goal the previous day in El Alto, National Was the favorite to reach the group stage without any problems copa libertadores 2024, However, the Uruguayan team faced always ready Who knew how to take advantage of opportunities to score and defended their lead with great gusto. ‘Bolso’ showed his greatness by scoring an equalizing goal in the last minutes and punishing his classification in the penalty shootout. National Vs. Always ready: Ruben Bentancourt converted the last penalty National Vs. Always ready: Matteo Antoni scores 2-1 National Vs. Always ready: Darlison Rodriguez scores 1-1 National Vs. Always ready: Leandro Lozano makes it 1-0 National Vs. Always ready: confirmed match lineup national lineup: Mejia; Lozano, Izquierdo, Polenta, Baez; Ginela, Sanabria, Ebere, Perera, Recoba; Carneiro. always ready alignment: deck of cards; Vaca, Caicedo, Suarez; Tomé, Cuéllar, Medina, Carabáli, Rodríguez; Roofs and tanks. National Vs. Always Ready Live on ESPN and Star Plus Match Statement: Pablo Pons

Match Comments: Diego Munoz What channel do they show vs National? Always ready? to watch the game National Vs. always ready liveTo return to Step 3 copa libertadores 2024You must tune in to the following broadcast channels: ESPN and Star Plus, What time is National vs? Always ready today? In this preview we tell you about the schedules of the different countries so that you do not miss a single minute of the match. National Vs. always readyIn line with the return of the third phase of copa libertadores 2024, Mexico: 6:30 pm

Peru, Colombia and Ecuador: 7:30 pm

United States (Washington, New York and Florida): 7:30 pm.

Bolivia and Venezuela: 8:30 pm

Argentina, Chile, Uruguay and Paraguay: 9:30 pm. National Vs. Always ready: probable match lineup Probable National Lineup: Mejia; Lozano, Izquierdo, Polenta, Baez; Sanabria, Ginella; Ebere, Perera, J. Recoba; Carneiro. DT: Alvaro Recoba. Potential Always Ready Lineup: Baroja; Medina, Caicedo, Suarez, Cuellar; Cow; Rodriguez, Robson, Terrazas, Caraballi; Da Silva. Coach: Oscar Villegas

(Tags to translate)Copa Libertadores 2024(T)Copa Libertadores(T)Copa Libertadores Live(T)Copa Libertadores on ESPN(T)Preliminary Stage 3 Copa Libertadores(T)Nación(T)Nación de Uruguay(T)Nación Live(T) T)National vs(T)Always Ready(T)Always Ready Live(T)National vs Always Ready(T)National vs Always Ready Live(T)ESPN(T)ESPN Live(T)Star Plus(T) CONMEBOL Libertadores

Source link