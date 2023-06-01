Retro: 100 years of Le Mans: Dutch winners Gijs van Lennep and Jan Lammers

Gijs van Lennep (left) wins the 24 Hours of Le Mans with Jacky Ickx in a Porsche 936 in 1976, his last race

Next week, on 10 and 11 June, will be the 91st edition of the 24 Hours of Le Mans, celebrating the centenary of the French endurance classic. In the run-up to the race, we take a look at aspects of its rich history. Today: Dutch successes.



Even before the war, the Dutch were Le Mans debutants: Eddy Hertzberger drove there twice, in 1935 and 1937, but it was not until 1971 that a Dutchman stood on the top step of the podium for the first time. That year Gijs van Lennep hired Dr. Helmut Marko in the Porsche 917 of the Martini Racing Team, led by Hans-Dieter Dechante.



Gijs van Lennep and Helmut Marko take victory with the Martini team’s Porsche 917 in 1971

Van Lennep’s victory was a resounding motorsport success: the distance record he set together with Marko stood until 2010. With his performance, van Lennep says he silenced even the critics in the Netherlands: “At least they can’t complain about the victory at Le Mans in Holland”, as he is quoted in ‘Auto Review’ magazine. it was done.



Champagne for Gijs van Lennep and Dr. Helmut Marko

The victory was by no means certain: Ferdinand Piëch instructed the winning Porsche’s brake discs to be pierced to save weight and for extra ventilation, but the brake discs began to show hairline cracks during the race. Had the team changed discs, the victory might have gone to Gulf-Porsche, but van Lennep and Marko decided to use the brakes sparingly, achieving the desired result.



The success with chassis number 917-053 was Porsche’s second consecutive Le Mans win and the car’s last time racing.

In addition, during the race, without knowing it, he drove with an experimental chassis made of magnesium, which could break in the same way, as magnesium has the property of becoming brittle. This is also the reason why the winning car disappeared from the Porsche collection soon after the race and was never driven again.



Gijs van Lennep’s victory generated a lot of headlines in the press



Five years later Gijs van Lennep hit again. In his own words, he had almost ended his career, as no serious replacements had emerged for the 1976 season. until Porsche called at the beginning of the year to ask if he wanted to drive at Le Mans again with the factory team in the 936 with Jacky Ickx. This did not fall on deaf ears: Van Lennep, of course, wanted to prepare for the 1000 kilometer race at the Nürburgring with the 934/5 from Knacher, which he shared with Hartwig Bertrams and with whom he finished fifth.



Gijs van Lennep in action with the impressive Porsche 936

In February, Van Lennep had already tested the 936 at Paul Ricard. “Van Lennep is testing a “secret” Le Mans-Porsche”, it was reported in ‘De Telegraaf’ on 20 February, which also mentioned that Van Lennep would form a team with IXX. “Champagne for Gijs van Lennep”, read the same newspaper on 14 June, the day van Lennep and Ickx won. Now it was really over, van Lennep said: “Next year I will not participate in Le Mans. I am now 34 and the time has come to prioritize my social career.” Algemeen Dagblad headline: “Triumph bids sweet farewell”.



Jaguar formation finishes in 1988, Jan Lammers leads with winning No. 2

In 1988 Jan Lammers ensured Dutch success at Sarthe with a Jaguar XJR9 used by Tom Walkinshaw. Lammers shared the car with Johnny Dumfries and Andy Wallace, who had died two years earlier. Lammers, who ran for the fourth time that year, started from sixth place and brought the car to the lead at the end of his stint with a 22-second lead. Lammers also drove in the final hours and eventually brought the car to the end as the winner. 31 years after his fifth victory, he took his sixth victory at Le Mans with his teammate Jaguar.



To the delight of countless British fans, Jaguar won again, 31 years after the last D-Type success with Ron Flockhart of Ivor Bubb and Ekori Ecosse

As with Gijs van Lennep in 1971, it was not a reckless victory, as Gearbox was slowly but surely on its way to the end. The conclusion that Lammers and his companions were “fortunate to avoid misfortune”, as ‘De Telegraaf’ reported, was therefore a somewhat rosy representation of reality. However, the title “Lemurs Hero of Le Mans” in the famous proverbial chocolate letters was appropriate. With the victory, the Jaguar drivers created an unprecedented excitement in Britain and even now, 35 years later, the success is spoken of with admiration.



Nice image from the press kit at the time: team photo of the winning Jaguar trio