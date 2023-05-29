Retro: Hazel and Padmore set the tone at the Masters Historic Festival at Brands Hatch

Text and photos: Matijs Diapram

Hazell had already had an outstanding performance at Hockenheim with two podiums and now improved even more with pole position and then a hard-fought win in the first race. He had Padmore and Jamie Constable (Tyrrell 011B) throughout the game, but the Briton did not succumb to the pressure. The race was cut short by a crash for champion Steve Hartley, who was the unlucky man of the weekend – having not recovered from his weekend at Hockenheim.

The clutch of Hartley’s McLaren MP4/1 failed during free practice, so the veteran could not take part in qualifying and had to start from the back. In the first race he worked his way up to fifth place before his spin – and he was allowed to keep it because the positions of the previous lap were maintained after the final red flag. This gave pole position for the second race on a partially inverted grid.

From there, Hartley led Sovereignty until he made another mistake at the same place and same time in the race. This time his car was quickly recovered safely, allowing the race to end neatly. Padmore took advantage and won with Thanksgiving. Ken Tyrrell (Tyrrell 011) took second place this time ahead of Hazell. Padmore’s win also marked the second time this season that a pre-78 class car had taken the overall victory. Iven Sergisson (Shadow DN9A, second in first race), Max Werner (Hesketh 308C, second in second race) and Peter Williams (Lec CRP1, third twice) claimed the other podium places in that class.

The Masters endurance legends once again dominated the battle between the three Peugeot 90Xs. As at Hockenheim, Steve Brooks was clearly fastest, but his French diesel machine’s gearbox failed at the end of the first race, so he could not start the second. This gifted victory to his rival Stuart Wiltshire. Both have now registered three wins in six matches.

It was highly unusual, but Masters Sports Car Legends also got two races this time: not one 60-minute race, but two 40-minute races. Chris Beighton should have been the winner both times, but a puncture on his Lola T70 Mk3B prevented a double whammy about five minutes before the end of race one. Nick Sleep and Alex Montgomery take off with the loot in their Lola T70 Mk3. Not only did Beighton come from behind to win the second race, but so did John Spiers and Nigel Greensall, who came second in their pre-65 McLaren M1Bs. Greensall managed to overtake the T70 Mk3B of Jason Wright on the last lap. Wright had finished second in the first race.

Spears and Greensall also won a busy GT race in the Masters Gentleman Drivers. His TVR Griffith came back to beat the smaller Lotus Allan of Giles Dawson after a long pit stop (caused by professional Greensall). Mike Whitaker was third with another Griffith ahead of the Elan 26R Shapecraft of Robin Ellis and Nick Padmore. John Davison had a great duel with Spiers in the early stages, but he made a costly mistake by going off the track. As a result, he then pulled a cooling hose behind him, giving him a black flag with an orange ‘meatball’. After making his pit stop to repair the damage, Davison fought his way back to fifth.

Most recently in the new Masters GT Trophy for Trofeo, Cup and GT4 cars (also to be seen at Zandvoort in three weeks), Craig Wilkins led 1-2-3 for a Lamborghini Huracan Super Trofeo Evos. Sam Tordoff, in fourth place, didn’t get a chance in his Porsche 997.2 Cup, but the former BTCC driver took two class wins.

To this he added the overall victory in the Masters pre-66 Touring Cars by actually dominating from the pole. Although his Falcon had to spend more time in the pits at the halfway point (also due to such time penalties for professionals), teammate Michael Whittaker Jr. could not hold him off in his Mustang. Spears and Greensall took third, this time in another Mustang, while BTCC race winner Josh Cooke led a fleet of Lotus Cortinas in fourth. Mini expert Jeff Smith was unique in the smallest class.

Spears and Greensall finally added another win to their successful weekend at the Gerry Marshall Trophy. It was necessary to make up for someone else’s mistake, as Fred Shepherd cruised to an unexpected victory in his Ford Mustang Boss. Until the Mustang disappeared into a gravel trap entering the final lap and Greensall could gratefully accept the gift. Jim Morris’s miniature golfer shone at Greensall’s Awakening by riding to second overall.