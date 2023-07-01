Return, dancing lemons and the man of the moment: Rock Werchter’s third day not to be missed

Headlines: Saraswati (Main Stage, 11:30 p.m.)Fred again (The Barn, 10:30 p.m.)

Belgian: oscar and the wolf (Main Stage, 9:20 p.m.)black wave. (The Barn, 4:20 PM)mayorgo (The Downs, 1:40 PM)Zinc (Main stage, 13 hours)

Eye Catchers:

A lot of ink has already flown about Xink, and with keywords like ‘youthful spirit’ and ‘the comeback of the century’ even more has been tossed about. BUT: Those four shows at AB were tremendous. more new songs Perhaps And aura Hang your car easily on Nordkapp and De Mains. Zink plays so fast it hurts, but (a little) pain is good and the band never breaks up. Well yes: emotion, then.

Mayorga (The Slope, 1:40 PM)

There aren’t (yet) big names like fellow Nieuwe Lichting Prize winners Tamino, The Haunted Youth & Sons who rank high at Werchter. But he will come. Frontwoman Mayorga Paredes has Chilean and Kempen blood, and an intercontinental nose a la Phoebe Bridgers for Indian smokers. They are meticulously composed – Paredes is a member of the Conservatory – but never scholarly. enter for agirl crush‘, This. Instant to find.

Danielle Ponder (Club C, 13.50)

What to find: Danielle Ponder. A 40-year-old late Bloomer who opted out of magistracy after his brother spent a long time in prison and became a public prosecutor. Unless it gets too itchy and calls for a career change. Ponder has the voice of Adele, the cool voice of Alabama Shakes and the blessing of Leon Bridges. Hey, didn’t Bonnie Raitt move on until she was forty?

Paolo Nutini (Main Stage, 5.20pm)

For eight years, Paolo Nutini retained his Scottish-Italian throat. He returned last year with the Divine Scream, Op. last night in sourdough, Nutini puts the heart on the tongue and sadness is paramount. Yet it becomes delightful out there on the big stage. The most anticipated return from this Werchter? Clear skies for a guess, somewhere in between iron Sky,

Dope Lemon (Club C, 7:20 PM)

Stetson hat, Apero guitar and dancing lemons. good day Angus Stone, Werchter’s favorite Australian. This time without sister Julia, after having passed in 2014, 2015 and 2018. With Dope Lemon, Stone’s side project that hasn’t been a side project for a long time. A little psychedelic stuff to get drunk for the first time just before nightfall, and as the icing on the cake: great singles kimosabe, ,Oh no way Kimosabe, don’t fuck with my high.Appetizer, anyone?

Oscar and the Wolf (Main Stage, 9:20 p.m.)

Saturday night, a tizzy on the main stage: first Machine Gun Kelly, crowd screaming, then Max Columbi. Ever since their boxing match against the demons last year, Oscar and Wolf have been all about nuance and emotion. Not that it’s going to drizzle: Max and his dogs smell blood, as we’ve already seen in the Netherlands. Pukkelpop 2022 was laxative, Werchter 2023 would be excellent. appointment with allWarrior’s‘ at bar 17. (He is in the middle).

Fred Again (The Barn, 10:20 p.m.)

man of this time. In 2023, Fred Again is the central celestial body in the dance world and his shows are like lava: fiery heat, moving, characterized by life. Londoners do digital assembly. He creates pieces of art from sensitive keys on the spot, picks samples and glues them like honey. maria (we’ve lost the dance) The boom that came two years ago was the soundtrack. Now is the time to respond to requests.