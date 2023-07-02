REV The weather gods in Ryde aren’t on an appointment at all, the real fans are (Brussels)

World and recent Belgian cycling champion Remco Evenpoel grabbed everyone’s attention on Saturday during the first edition of REV-Ride, a cycling event for young and old.

Four courses, starting with a comfortable 30 km for families through the Pajotenland, to a challenging 160 km towards the Flemish Ardennes including almost 1,700 altimetes. That sporty menu was served to participants of the first R.EV ride on Saturday. And even though the weather gods weren’t there, Remco’s real fans clearly were. Wasn’t it cycling from Shepdal to the wheels of a champion, or meeting Evenpoel in the après-bike area afterwards. In addition to Remko, several other familiar faces could also be seen at the event, including internet phenomenon Average Robb, former cycling champion Dirk de Wolf and current Peloton partner Laurens de Plus.

academy

On the fringes of REV riding, world champions present the REV Brussels Cycling Academy. A project in collaboration with the City of Brussels, the international sports company Golazzo and the famous bicycle brand Specialized, with which they want to make cycling more accessible not only to children and young people of all levels. The population of Brussels also wants to provide a framework for young talents to move forward in cycling. The initiative is intended to kick off with the start of festivities in the capital in September. A nationwide academy tour will also begin at the end of the year.

“The ultimate dream is that a young Brussels or Brussels resident from the academy will be selected for the national team for the 2030 World Cycling Championships in our capital”, it sounded ambitious.