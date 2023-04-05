Reveal details of the new Blizzard survival game that has been in development for years

After years of internal labor-related problems and experiencing its worst moment, the horizon looks bright for Blizzard. At the door is the debut of Diablo IVone of the most anticipated installments, and it seems that we could soon find out about the new project that is taking shape in the bowels of the company.

Blizzard’s new game is about survival and it’s about a completely new IP

A report of The Gamer He shared details about the new Blizzard game, the one that has been said to be survival and that has been in development for at least 5 years. The information comes from a Blizzard LinkedIn posting posted by market analyst @RishiAlwani in which the company shares details about this project. In this regard, it is mentioned that it is a completely new IP, that is, it does not arise from franchises such as StarCraft, warcraft, Devil, Overwatchbeing the first foray into something completely new in many years.

Turns out Blizzard’s new survival game is based on a new IP. #blizzard #GameDev pic.twitter.com/Q5t5ergkr4 — 0xSkeptic | Cringe Connoisseur (@RishiAlwani) April 4, 2023

On the other hand, Blizzard confirms that this game is planned to debut on PC and consoles and ensures that it is something incredible. It’s also said that the company’s new survival IP will have FPS and puzzle elements, something that might have to do with who’s behind the project. What happens is that at the end of 2022, Mike Ybarra, president of Blizzard, revealed that Dan Hay, formerly responsible for Far Cry is the person in charge of this video game and the code name is odyssey.

Taking into account that Overwatch 2 is breaking through and that Diablo IV will debut in a few months, maybe the next Blizzard project we know about is this survival game.

