Reveal format for VALORANT Lock-In 2023

By Jesús Alfaro and Pedro Cacique – Sentinel

The video game developer Riot Games, revealed the format in which it will be played andThe first international tournament of VALORANT in 2023, the Sao Paulo Lock-In.

From February 13 to March 432 teams will meet in this mega season opener for VALORANT. In this sense, the format will consist of a direct elimination bracket where matches will be played to the best of 3 maps except in the semifinals and Grand Final, where the best of 5 will be played.

The participating teams will be those organizations that Riot Games selected for its franchise system in VALORANT at the end of 2022. Geographically, the attendance is divided into 10 teams per region (America, Europe and the Middle East and Asia) plus 2 squads of Chinese origin.

The team that conquers the VALORANT Lock-In 2023, Apart from a monetary prize, you will get direct qualification to the VALORANT Masters in Tokyo, the second most important tournament in the shooting game developed by Riot Games.

Latin America will be present in the circuit through the teams KRÜ Esports and LEVIATAN, as well as the Argentine player Matías “Saadhak” Delipetrowho plays in the ranks of the Brazilian organization, LOUD.

After the VALORANT Lock-In they will start the regional leagues (Asia, America and Europe and the Middle East) of VALORANT in the cities of Los Angeles, Berlin and Seoul, where the teams will seek to qualify for the Tokyo Masters and distribute the first tickets to the VALORANT World Championship to be held in the second half of the year

Don’t miss the start of the VALORANT Lock-In via official Riot Games streams on Twitch, YouTube, and the VALORANT Esports website.

