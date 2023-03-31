Reveal new details of Riot’s “fighting game”

Again, it has been a long time since we last learned about «Project L», the famous fighting game in which you are working Riot Games. A little over three months have passed since the latest official announcement about this video game And it seems we are going to have to keep waiting to hear an official part related to a possible date of «closed beta«. A few hours ago the Taiwanese player GamerBee posted on his Twitter account new developments onProject L«.

«I was invited to attend the banquet of the Project L organized by Riot in Japan. The recording was not allowed, but they say that later we could share what we heard«, write the first lines GamerBee, in said exclusive event quasi “secret” the rioters They revealed everything: what stage of development they are in, how much is left for a possible launch, what will be the price of Project Lhow they plan to implement a competitive ecosystem and much more details that we will be reviewing below.

see more

The rest 3 pages: pic.twitter.com/zN9nJOGiDH — Bruce Hsiang ゲマビ (@GamerBeeTW) March 30, 2023

The new details of “Project L”

The first thing that stands out GamerBee in his captures is that Riot seeks to take a leap with this new video game, the famous developer aims to bring the genre of fighting games to the next generation, with this it will seek to increase the flow of players in the community without forgetting the “veterans”. In the last report he gave Riot we could see the first gameplay of Project L and the introduction of a new mechanic in the fighting games that would be the famoustag team» (2v2).

This new mode that he is aiming for Riot Games offers assistance to the main character both in attack and defense, however the Taiwanese player brings peace of mind to those experienced in fighting games, “Veteran players need not worry as Project L It won’t be such an easy game”, there will be a lot of mechanics, combos and synergies that you can experience, “With over 140 characters in League of Legends and a 2v2 system, there are endless possibilities for character combinations.» closed the Taiwanese.

As confirmed GamerBee, Project L be free to play (free) and the game will be part of the category LiveService, that is to say that there will always be a single version that will be updated through patches just like League of Legends or Valorant. It is not, not even in the long-term plans, to take out a possible «Project L 2«.

We know a little more about the gameplay

As for the gaming experience, there is not much mystery, GamerBee He noted that there will be three attack buttons: one for Light Hits; one for medium shots; and finally one for strong/powerful blows. These buttons, as in most (if not all) of the fighting games It can be combined with the directional keys to perform combos and special abilities.

The important thing here is that the Taiwanese confirmed that there will be no CC mechanics (Crowd Control) as if it occurs in League of Legends, but it can be presented in a different way (for example animations).

What will the professional ecosystem be like?

Riot would have confirmed a professional circuit of Project L which quickly leads to concern the current ecosystem of fighting games, Could the tournaments of years ago be monopolized by the entry of Project L in the community? We will have to wait to answer that question, however the rioters they clarified that «Instead of giving you big tournaments from the start, we prefer to make sure players are completely satisfied with the game and then focus on building our esports ecosystem.«.

On this subject the last thing that clarifies GamerBee the thing is Riot brought peace of mind to players who want to become professionals, since Project L will not prohibit them from competing in other fighting games.

More in our section Fighting Games.