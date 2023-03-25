Revealed new details of Counter-Strike 2 thanks to datamining

One of the news of the week has undoubtedly been the official announcement of Counter-Strike 2. After numerous rumors and leaks, Valve made it official with an approximate release date: summer 2023. We still have a few months to enjoy of this new version of one of the most successful shooters in history, but we are already beginning to learn some details of what awaits us.

These proceed thanks to datamining, with which some users have managed to reveal information about what is to come.

New weapons, anti-cheat system and more could arrive with Counter-Strike 2

In this way, as the renowned data miner Gabe Follower has shown, we would have the Addition of new weapons. Among these are included bear trapsa fire grenade activated by a tripwire and a pipeline. The latter, although it seems very simple, could be a new melee weapon, effective and realistic. Surely these weapons are more focused on the Danger Zone mode, the Counter-Strike battle royale, which will continue to be present in its sequel, and which Valve tends to take great care of.

New fire grenade called “Tripwire” for Danger Zone. Looks like it’ll activate itself after player will step on the wire @CounterStrike pic.twitter.com/D34yl0dLCV — ‎Gabe Follower (@gabefollower) March 23, 2023

Beyond these weapons reveals, Gabe has also shown evidence of a possible mobile version of the game. These files found within the code speak of a “Counter-Strike 2 mobile”, which would be a real bombshell, as well as a logical step within the company’s strategy. Finally, there is also talk of a new anti cheat systemwhich will cancel the game if any illegal trick is detected.

About a year there was a rumor that @CounterStrike Developers are considering making versions for other platforms. So CS2 Mobile actually happening? https://t.co/EEodpH8HpG pic.twitter.com/KVvrOve0VK — ‎Gabe Follower (@gabefollower) March 23, 2023

Of course, we must take all this with a grain of salt. Until it’s official we can’t guarantee anything, but the fact that all these references are in the game code makes us confident. Of course, Valve’s plans could have changed or changed in the future and not get to see any of this in the official launch of the game.

Counter-Strike 2 will arrive sometime in the summer of 2023 on PC exclusively on the Valve platform.