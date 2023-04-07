Revealed the allies that will help us in The Mageseeker: A League of Legends Story

The Mageseeker: A League of Legends Story is the next spin-off from Riot Forge, who on this occasion has teamed up with the Spanish studio Digital Sun, creators of Moonlighter, to bring us a new role-playing and action proposal. A game that recently revealed its impressive gameplay and that, with a view to its near launch, continues to leave us with pills of what awaits us.

In this context, both companies have revealed a new trailer where we can see the Hideout and the possible allies that Sylas will have.

The Mageseeker: A League of Legends Story shows us the Hideout

Thus, we see how from the Hideout we will undertake different missions and assignments. If you complete them successfully, we will be able to improve our camps as we progress through the main story. Over time, we will see how other magicians can accompany us on our missions. With them by our side we will have access to unique combos. Of course, we can buy and equip different spells, but in order to improve them we will have to defeat the most powerful enemies.

The Mageseeker: A League of Legends Story arrives on April 18, 2023 on Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch, PS4 and PS5.