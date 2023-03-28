Revealed the date and venue of the first Counter Strike 2 Major

It’s not out for everyone yet and Counter-Strike 2 is already generating a lot of anticipation. Valve’s new game looks pretty smooth and seems to have fixed some of the issues that its community has been demanding for a long time. Taking advantage of this wave and that at some point there has to be a transition from the current game to this second version, We already know the venue of the first Major of the shooter.

The person in charge of publishing the news is the PGL website, which will be the host of this event, as they have announced on their own website. As expected, we will have to wait a few months for Counter-Strike 2 to be competitive at the highest level, and it will be in 2024 when the tournaments of this Valve title begin.

Dates, venue, teams that could participate and pricepool

Grab a pen and paper, or grab your diary to write down these dates. The tournament that will go down in history as the first Counter-Strike 2 Major will be held between March 17 and 31, 2024, so we will still have to wait a year for it to take place. In addition to the dates, they also gave the venue where it will be held, which will be in Denmark, more specifically Copenhagenone of the cradles of esports and a country where there are

For this CS2 Major in Copenhagen will have the participation of the 24 best Counter-Strike 2 teams in the world. In addition, you will have a huge prize pool valued at $1,250,000which will motivate the competition to be fierce, not only for the prizes, but for making history as the first team to win this tournament in the new Valve title.

So far, all these announcements have made Counter-Strike soar and break records for concurrent players in recent days.