Revealed the first crossings of IEM Katowice

The Spodek Arena begins to be decorated to host the IEM Katowice 2023. There is barely a week left for the start of one of the most emblematic competitions on the international circuit and the matches that will open the tournament are already known.

Twenty-four teams will travel to the Polish city, eight of which are already quietly waiting for the main phase of the event. Before, the other 16 will have to fight to occupy the remaining eight places in the next stage.

Is qualifying will have a double elimination format. Simplifying the rules as much as possible, the teams have to win in two games to access the next stage, while with two defeats, they will be eliminated.

These are the opening matchups of #IEM Katowice 2023 👊 8 of these teams will advance to the Group Stage, the others will have to wait another year for a shot at making history in the Spodek Arena 🏆 It all starts on February 1st! pic.twitter.com/zR9Zkslzxe — Intel® Extreme Masters (@IEM) January 19, 2023

Among the crosses drawn for the first round, Those who will face Fnatic with Evil Geniuses and BIG with Complexity stand out. Without a doubt, duels of a very high level for the first instances of the competition.

SunPayus will not have an easy path at IEM Katowice 2023

The Spanish representation in this IEM Katowice will be in charge of Alvaro “SunPayus” Fernandez, wearing the colors of ENCE. The premiere of the European team will be against the Brazilians of paiN Gaming. If they were to win, they would presumably face off against Cloud9.

The current champion, FaZe Clan, will be one of the eight participants already waiting in the main phase of the event. He will be drawn in group A along with Natus Vincere, Team Liquid and G2 Esports. A real “group of death” that will leave formidable encounters.

On the other side, group B will be made up of Heroic, MOUZ, Team Vitality and the current IEM Río Major champion, Outsiders. A group with less bill, but with a great level too.

The stage is set for #IEM Katowice 🔥 📅Feb 1-3: Play-In Stage

📈8 teams advance, 4 to each group 📅Feb 4-7: Group Stage

🏆Top 3 teams per group advance to the playoffs in the Spodek Arena! (Feb 10-12) Which group is more stacked? Who’s joining them from the play-in stage? 👀 pic.twitter.com/z677ynUnce — Intel® Extreme Masters (@IEM) January 19, 2023

This main phase will also be governed by the double elimination format. The champion of each group will directly access the semifinals of the IEM Katowicewhile the second and third classified will have to go through the quarterfinals first.

The action will start on January 31 in studio format, moving all the excitement of the best Counter-Strike: Global Offensive to the Spodek Arena on February 10, 11 and 12 with the title playoffs.