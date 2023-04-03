Revealed the new support of Overwatch 2: Lifeweaver

Overwatch 2 is preparing for the arrival of the fourth season, which will start next Tuesday, April 11, 2023. A special season because the new hero will be included in it. This will be a new support, as Blizzard already revealed a few months ago, but we don’t have more information about it.

Something that will change tomorrow, April 4, 2023, the day that Blizzard will show us in depth at Lifeweaver.

Lifeweaver is the new support of Overwatch 2

As confirmed by the game’s official networks, tomorrow is the day chosen to show this new support hero in depth. At the moment we do not know anything beyond his name and a first look at what he looks like, since the company has revealed the first official image of Lifeweaver. An image that makes it clear that this new character will have some kind of relationship with flowers.

Thus, it is presumable that tomorrow we will know in depth the history of this new hero, as well as his abilities. It is very likely that we will have a new cinematic trailer for it, in addition to the preview of all the content of the fourth season.

Lifeweaver is about to blossom 🌸 Learn more tomorrow about the all new Support hero arriving in #Overwatch2 Season 4. pic.twitter.com/T39o93Ekz6 —Overwatch (@PlayOverwatch) April 3, 2023

Overwatch 2 is now available on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch, PS4 and PS5 for free.