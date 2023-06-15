Review Air by Kurt Velghe

In AIR we get to see how Nike grew from a small player in the US shoe market to the global player it is today. It is thanks to basketball guru Sonny Vaccaro who managed to get Michael Jordan a contract early in his career.



Ben Affleck and Matt Damon then took a starring role in the magisterial Good Will Hunting with the late Robin Williams. There both showed that they have a lot of talent. Meanwhile, each of them built careers of their own: Damon as a successful actor and Affleck more shining as a director (Argo (2012), Gone Baby Gone (2007), The Town (2010)). . With AIR they can be seen together on screen again with Affleck behind the camera. They immediately show that their successful careers are not unfounded. Damon and Affleck shine in their roles and Affleck knows how to put a good dynamic on paper into a boring talk movie.

The actors are clearly enjoying themselves, Matt Damon with the belly and Ben Affleck as the somewhat awkward CEO Phil. But Jason Bateman is doing even better (he just keeps getting better) and Viola Davis has rarely let us down. However, it’s Affleck’s direction that makes this film: the smooth editing, good music and essential humor ensure that the film has a definite pace and doesn’t give us time to get bored. Affleck shows once again that he is more than a capable director.

Ben Affleck and Matt Damon star in the collaborative project AIR, with Affleck taking the film to the next level as director. Smooth editing, good acting and dynamism in a boring talk movie make AIR a successful and entertaining viewing experience, with Affleck once again proving to be a talented director.

