Review. ‘American Chinese’ on Disney+: Mopping floors with the teen gods***

The world of comics and superheroes is huge compared to Marvel and DC. For American born Chinese Showrunner Calvin Yu drew inspiration from the graphic novel of the same name, which in turn drew inspiration from Chinese folklore. The story revolves around Jin Wang, a one-week-old teenager who survives on a diet of perpetual embarrassment and self-doubt. Being the son of Chinese immigrants, his life in American high school is not easy.

He tries to hide the fact that he is a fan of manga as best he can. Joining the football team is one way to join the cool club. And that’s when the principal pairs him up with Wei-Chen, a Chinese exchange student, “because they have a lot in common”. This turns out to be a blatant generalization not only because the two are completely opposite characters, but also because Wei-Chen is the son of a mythical king. He’s on the run from an evil demon who, you guessed it, wants to take over the world.

It could happen, Bredero said. Appeared shortly after the shooting of the series was completed last year everything together everywhere In the hall. The film was an unexpected success at the box office and was showered with awards. no wonder disney+ American born Chinese Marketed as a reunion of 2022’s most acclaimed actors.

Yet their roles are smaller than you might suspect. For example, Michelle Yeoh – the first Asian actress to receive an Oscar in two months – plays Guanyin, the goddess of mercy and guardian of Wei-chen. She “saved the oceans and alleviated the suffering of millions”, but is perplexed when she tries to understand the IKEA instruction manual. And Oscar winner K Hui Quan, whose dry career resumed last year as an actor pushed aside, actually plays himself in a charming sideline.

their everything EverywhereColleagues Stephanie Hsu, Brian Ley and James Hong will have to content themselves with guest appearances. Ultimately, the focus is on the relationship between Jin and Wei-Chen, two sides of the same coin. Both are searching for themselves and their place in the world, but in very different ways. Amidst all the action and magic, newcomers Ben Wang and Jimmy Liu portray two relatable, charming teenagers in whom every viewer will recognize something of themselves. You realize only in the last episode that the makers have smuggled social commentary into their series in a devious way. And it brings us one step closer to a perfect world.

clumsy makeup

We were so enthralled by everything that was happening on the school grounds that we were a little disappointed when the gods appeared on the scene. Certainly the Bull Demon, although the big bad guy, managed to make little impression on us. But it could also be due to some clumsy makeup.

The fights are cleverly staged, but ultimately lack momentum and impact. With modest budgets, it becomes difficult to reproduce the acrobatic wuxia fights you recognize from movie classics such as crouching Tiger Hidden Dragon even math question, to match. And when push came to shove, the creators again tapped into the computer magic you’ve come to recognize from the countless superhero movies and series that the streaming service is rich in.

Still, we’d like to see these characters return, even if it’s still questionable American born Chinese Have a long life. open-ended solicitation for a second season, but Disney+ dropped a bunch of series that couldn’t compete with all the Marvel and star wars-violence. Here’s a hot call: Look and spread the word,