review | Arlo Parks – My Soft Machine

But MySoftMachine Arlo Parks takes you on a tour of two different places he’s spent the past year. with her first album collapsed in the sunbeams The singer set her poems to music. Unfortunately, there was no room for a tour in the year 2021. Yet Parks did not disappear from the musical retina, continuing to play in the spotlight at various venues. Along with several television appearances and winning the Mercury Prize and other awards. Success ensured that he no longer had to work from his small bedroom in London, but musical inspiration could be sought beyond national boundaries.

However, conservative fans can heave a sigh of relief. opener scratch free in fact entirely the work of Parks himself. The poet is given space to center his words here, as it relates to a spoken word introduction. A nice opening that sets the tone for the rest of the album, as unlike the intro on his first long player, this track has a bit more spice. first real song impurities It seems to be a continuation of their first album. combination of scratch free And the welcoming sound of the first proper track makes it feel like stepping into a warm bath.

But Puppy Also heard could be that oh-so-characteristic soft whisper, Parkes’ croaking voice. However, in terms of sound, there is a difference from her previous breakthrough records. This can be explained by the changing of the guard behind the production chair. Gianluca Buccellati has paved the way for many producers. on the above Puppy And later Forgive me And cream (red feather) However, this does not lead to major changes. Everything feels a bit cluttered and a bit less minimal than its predecessor. It is noteworthy that these songs can be found exclusively at the end of the track list. after typical impurities There should have been room for something new.

The big, wide world needs to know about Arlo Parks, too. Los Angeles turns out to be the promised land in that regard. It is unclear which songs were recorded exactly in London or the city on the west coast of the United States. However, it is easy to fill in that commerce was sought in North America.

devotion, The collaboration with successful songwriter and producer Paul Epworth (known for his work with Florence + the Machine and Adele) is a blast. Despite the fact that the track shakes out well, there is a certain unique sound that makes everything sound very slow. Successor blade A different song in terms of structure and sound, but cut from the same cloth. The smooth production including the danceable beat seems made to shoot straight into the charts. A pleasant change is also the rap that pops up halfway through, with Parks cycling a bit of personality into the song. this kind of rap is even better weightless, with a good hook In the chorus and an incredibly strong bridge (including changing key) this is really one of the highlights.

Finally, the record sounds put together with marketing precision. After the recognizable sound of the two openers, it’s mainly bang on. The general public must be harnessed and this is an attempt to throw a commercial sauce on the Arlo-Parks formula. It only works sporadically. Not all that’s new about this album is good. Anything that seems old fashioned becomes too recognizable very quickly and therefore does not come across well.