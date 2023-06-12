Review: Bruce Springsteen in Landgraf: A Formidable Goodbye? (concert)

Musical summer has barely begun, but the Netherlands already can’t complain. Metallica, Harry Styles, Muse, Peter Gabriel: in recent weeks the world’s greats have managed to delight our country with a major concert. Bruce Springsteen and his E Street Band also performed in the Netherlands on Sunday for the third time in a month. This time it was Landgraf’s turn to welcome the American legend. Not at Pinkpop – that’s only next week – but at Megaland. It didn’t happen this time; Even more sad.

Remember Springsteen’s previous trips to Megaland? It created images for eternity. For example, in 2009, when he entered the stage with the then frail Clarence Clemons under his arm. and after a while he during a moment bad soil, when he was handed the famous pink Pinkpop hat, which he casually tucked into his back pocket. or in 2012, the second time at Pinkpop, when Springsteen during spirits in the night Fell back in the front rows and moved around like a real mob surfer.

We don’t see those moments on this Sunday evening. Springsteen didn’t leave much room for spontaneity this time around in a more than two-and-a-half-hour concert. not special deep cut In the set list, there are no ‘cues’ with request numbers that are played abruptly and no longer speeches. And the speeches Bruce gives are also translated into Dutch in advance, so that they can be shown on screen as subtitles.

No, The Boss leaves nothing to chance. Nevertheless, the emotional charge of the performance could be felt throughout the arena. Because, although it’s not spoken anywhere, a thought floats above the market: Could this 73-year-old Springsteen performance be his last in the Netherlands?

The sadness at that thought is also reinforced by the song’s choices: Evil spirit And letter to youin which Springsteen recounts his childhood memories; last Man Standing, how his old friends are gone and he is the only one left. and cover night shift (The Commodores) Of course, in which Dead Souls legends Marvin Gaye and Jackie Wilson – also Springsteen’s protégés – are honored.

highlight is majestic back roads, Another sad song, about the bond between two friends who swear eternal loyalty to each other, but lose each other along the way. The song is now 48 years old, but the childish naivete with which Springsteen once penned the song’s lines is timeless: ‘Remember all the movies, Terry / We’d go see / Trying to learn to walk like heroes. We’ve been / We thought we should be / Well after all this time / To find out we’re just like everyone else.

It’s also wonderful to see how in the same song Springsteen slows down, closes his eyes and turns to his dead friend George Theis, with whom he once formed his first band, The Castiles. ‘I have all your records, I have your guitar. And I have all my memories here,’ murmured Bruce, patting his heart with his hand.

Of course Landgraf not only gets fistfuls of sadness from Bruce, but the audience is forced to dance as well. The middle part of the show leans heavily on the soul for which Springsteen has a great affection. kitty’s back Proves once again that the Van Morrison classic was never written by the cantankerous Irish genius himself and mary’s place As always, it’s a peppy party track.

And of course the great classics pass by towards the end: bad soil, thunder road, born to Run, dancing in the Dark And glory days, Inevitable ferocious that will level any mob. But what really impresses the most amidst the hit violence is its scintillating rendition bobby jean, That beautiful song was written by Springsteen once right-hand man Steven Van Zandt had temporarily left the E Street Band.

The idea that these might be Springsteen’s last minutes on the Dutch stage suddenly gives the song an entirely different context: ‘In some motel room, there’ll be a radio going on / And you’ll hear me sing this song / Alright , If you do, you’ll know I’m thinking of you / And all the miles in between. , Eyes in your reporter’s areas did not remain moist.

Whether Bruce Springsteen will return to the Netherlands sometime after Sunday, only time will tell. After all, after Maliveld in The Hague for the last time, we had to wait seven years. Landgraf may not have had the most talked-about Springsteen show ever seen in the Netherlands on Sunday, but it was a concert of sad beauty. So not legendary, but moving and without a doubt rock solid.

In short: a formidable farewell. Question Mark?

